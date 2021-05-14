TOWNSHEND — A 15-year-old Townshend resident is in critical condition after a car crash on East Hill Road Thursday night at 7:40.
Troopers with the Vermont State Police and members of the Townshend Fire Department and Rescue Inc. responded to the scene to find the driver trapped and unresponsive in a 2005 Ford Ranger, stated a press release from the Vermont State Police.
A 17-year-old passenger from Brookline sustained minor injuries in the crash.
After being freed from the vehicle, the juvenile was transported first to Grace Cottage Hospital and later airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. State Police will provide updates as necessary if more information becomes available. Due to the ages of the individuals involved, the Vermont State Police is unable to share any further information about them.