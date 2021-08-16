Magic in the woods
Fairy House Fest
returns to Grafton
Page A2
The Hunt is on
Famed Vernon house
awaits community use
Page A3
Post 5 standouts
Three named to Legion
All-Tournament Team
Page B1
Magic in the woods
Fairy House Fest
returns to Grafton
Page A2
The Hunt is on
Famed Vernon house
awaits community use
Page A3
Post 5 standouts
Three named to Legion
All-Tournament Team
Page B1
Dr. Kathleen McGraw, chief medical officer and chief information officer at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, talks about making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for staff members at the hospital by Oct. 1, 2021.
When it’s summer, the sound of lawnmowers fill the air as people take care of their yards. Patrick Ericson, with EH&P Green, brings a quieter noise to lawn care, using all battery operated equipment, Ericson is about to cut down on the noise when working on people’s lawns, but also cut o…
Susan Hammond, from Rockingham, Vt., talks about the day that the Bartonsville Covered Bridge washed away during Tropical Storm Irene.
As the temperatures soar into the mid-90s in Windham County on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, people hit up the local watering holes to cool down over the next few days.
The Collective, on Elliot Street in Brattleboro, Vt.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.