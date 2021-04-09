Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
1 of 22
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at 76 High Street, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
HINSDALE, N.H. -- Multiple fire departments from three states responded to a three-alarm fire that engulfed a home on 76 High Street early Friday evening. There were no injuries reported, but the fate of two pet dogs was uncertain.
Hinsdale Fire Chief Terry Zavarotny said the fire started in the garage and quickly spread to the entire house.
"Before I even got here on scene it was fully involved," Zavarotny said. "I went up to a third alarm to get us some more manpower here. We used everybody we had. There were a lot of guys in the building when I got here. We tried to do an interior attack but the second floor was too compromised to get in there, so we got everybody out and now we're doing an exterior attack."
Neighbor Mike Phillips said he heard screaming outside and thought some children were in trouble.
"The screaming got a little too out of hand, so I took a little peek," Phillips said. "The garage was just smoking and it was up in flames. I came outside and probably within 20 minutes the whole house was on fire. About four minutes later the fire department showed up, and then four other departments showed up. I'm pretty sure everybody got out. I'm unsure about the two dogs."
Another neighbor, Kyle Cassavaugh, said family members were out back on their patio and saw smoke starting to go up from the next house over.
"It got higher, and we jumped up to see," Cassavaugh said. "We were, like, was it somebody burning dinner or was the house on fire? And it was the house on fire. The fire department was very fast, but in a matter of five minutes the house was fully engulfed."
Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com.