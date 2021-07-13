BRATTLEBORO — 3 Way Street will perform tonight at 7 as part of Arts in the Park, hosted by the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks department.
The acoustic trio will perform at the Brattleboro Common on Putney Road. In the event of rain, the performance will be moved to the Brattleboro American Legion, Post 5 on Linden Street. The trio performs a musical mix from country to Cajun, bluegrass to blues, and swing to soul.
The ensemble includes Kevin Parry on lead guitar, harmonica and percussion, Mark Trichka on mandolin and guitar, and Lisa Brande on fiddle and guitar. All three are professional full-time musicians and Southern Vermont residents.
More information about the recreation department is available online at brattleboro.org.