WILMINGTON — People gather on Main Street to watch the once-in-a-decade parade during Wilmington Old Home Week on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The parade, originally to be in 2020, was pushed back a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 7, 2021 @ 9:15 pm
Photographer / Multimedia Editor