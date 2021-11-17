MANCHESTER — When Rupert artist Steven Schlussel exhibited a small slice of his Japanese prints collection at Southern Vermont Arts Center’s (SVAC) Yester House in 2019, the show was well received amongst members and visitors.
This modest success seeded the idea in exhibitions manager Alison Crites of mounting a more ambitious and comprehensive exhibition in SVAC’s major space, the Wilson Museum.
“The core of SVAC’s exhibition program is showcasing the work of living, regional artists,” Crites said. “But we are actively seeking ways to expand and diversify the artists and media that we represent.”
And so Crites decided to expand Schlussel’s presentation of Japanese woodblock prints by Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858), which depict how the political climate during 19th-century Japan influenced its art and how the art influenced that climate.
“Hiroshige enables us not only to present a more historical exhibition but also to highlight a non-Western artist,” Crites said.
Hiroshige (1797-1858) is perhaps the most beloved “ukiyo-e” artist of Japan’s Edo period (1603-1867). The term “ukiyo-e,” which translates as “picture of the floating world,” refers to a particular style of woodblock print that focused on actors, beautiful women, historical scenes, the erotic, flora and fauna.
Featured in this exhibition is Hiroshige’s full series of the “Hoeido Tokaido” that elevated him to the Japan’s most revered woodblock print masters through his handling landscapes as the main subject. Over the course of 55 images, the series takes the viewer on a journey along the Great Tokaido, an important coastal road that connected Edo (now Tokyo) to Kyoto, more than 300 miles away.
How Schlussel came to possess the entire “Hoeido Tokaido” is an Odyssey itself. In 1971, as a college freshman, he came across his first Hiroshige at a Boston street fair. He said a vendor was selling many curiosities including a print, which he “knew nothing about, but felt a strong attraction to.”
“I think I paid $30 to $35 for it and spent three times that to have it professionally framed,” Schlussel said. “A few weeks later, I ran into the same vendor, who had another print. These were from the series ‘Pictures of Famous Places in the Sixty-odd Provinces,’ which I knew nothing about at time.”
A few years later, still in Boston, and then at The Art Institute, Schlussel learned a bit more about the artist and the process and made a feeble attempt to create a four-color print himself.
“I couldn’t understand then, how Hiroshige could have been so prolific, after experiencing the block carving and printing firsthand,” Schlussel said of the highly technical, detail-oriented and labor intensive medium.
Schlussel recalled that he continued the collection years later, in New York City: “I happened upon three framed prints at the local thrift store, and bought them at a great price, while masking my enthusiasm.” Then another 20 years passed.
“With the advent of the internet, I began a modest collection, which grew quite slowly,” Schlussel said. “Moving to Vermont in 2003, soon brought me to The Clark [Art Institute] in Williamstown, [Mass.] where they presented a woodblock exhibit in their newly constructed wing. I was delighted to see a few of the prints I had then owned, also in that show.”
The road to the current show at the SVAC, Schlussel explained, has seen his collection grow over 400 prints, almost all of which he has framed and matted himself.
Crites smiled while listening to Schlussel’s passion, quick to note the parallels inherent in the American collector’s home state and the Japanese artist’s milieu, with the themes of journeying, travel and voyage that run through much of the work not unlike Schlussel’s half-century of collecting.
“Both the actual, historical, physical journey along the Tokaido is about the same length as Vermont’s Long Trail,” Crites said. “But also in a more metaphysical sense, the idea that art can provide a form of visual escape, of mental wandering.”
Crites added that if a visitor to the exhibit “steps into these worlds and lets [their] eyes rove about,” there’s much that draws attention and invites personal interpretation.
“These pieces encourage slow looking, the act of which can be simultaneously stimulating and restorative,” Crites said. “This is all the more important in our highly screen-based, social media, clickbait-fueled culture.”
As a complement to exhibiting Schlussel’s collection, SVAC has invited New Hampshire-based artist Matt Brown to create a display using authentic tools and materials to bring to life the basic process of Japanese printing from multiple color wood blocks. A selection of Brown’s prints will be on display in the Wilson lobby, to help add context to Hiroshige’s work.
“I worked directly with contemporary woodblock artist Matt Brown to envision what sort of experience we could create that would engage visitors in learning about the process,” Crites said. “It was extra special that Matt’s own career as a woodblock print artist is the direct result of the transformative experience he had at a Hiroshige exhibition back in the 1990s.”
Schlussel nodded in agreement on hearing Crites, and before heading back to continue hanging the show, offered his definitive assessment.
“Often, when people ask me ‘which is your favorite print?’ I reply, ‘the one that I’m looking at, at the moment.’”
“Hiroshige and the Changing Japanese Landscape,” will be on display from Saturday through Feb. 27 at the Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum on the campus of the Southern Vermont Arts Center, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester. SVAC is open year-round and this exhibition is appropriate for adults, families, artists and school groups.
For more information, call 802-362-1405 or go online to svac.org.