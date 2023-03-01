CASTLETON — The Vermont Symphony Orchestra will present A Night at the Movies featuring a live, 22-piece VSO chamber orchestra accompanying seven documentary and animation films with Vermont ties. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. and run for an hour on March 29 at 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton.
The program weaves through a breadth of musical styles and film stories, from two animated shopping carts searching for love, to the story of Hansel and Gretel. Adventurous lemurs learn to fly, a little girl grows up in an undocumented farm worker family, and a director chronicles his path from prison to filmmaking.
Patricia Julien, professor of music theory/composition, jazz studies at the University of Vermont, is one of four local composers featured in this concert. She says this about her music and composition process:
"In & Gretel Hansel KinRumpelStilts, animator Chris Caswell and I wanted to experiment with how we might find new meanings in familiar works by introducing aspects of chance. We enjoyed the contrast between the intentionally lo-fi visuals and the glorious professional sound of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra."
A Night at the Movies is a family-friendly event. This is a VSO Student Insider event where middle school students and chaperones can attend a VSO concert free of charge while they gain an inside perspective on the orchestra and the repertoire. Participants and their families and teachers receive preparatory materials before the event and are invited to a special meet-and-greet with the performers before the concert.
Tickets are available at VSO.org/events. For Student Insider tickets, email hannah@vso.org.