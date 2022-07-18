GRAFTON — Lucy Joslyn Cutler Daniels went to jail repeatedly 100 years ago as part of her fight to win women the right to vote.
Daniels was honored Saturday with a ceremony and dedication of a historic marker in Grafton. She was a radical — she refused to pay property taxes on her property in Grafton in 1911 because she didn’t have the right to vote, and later was arrested repeatedly in the nation’s capital for demonstrating and picketing.
Daniels, who was known by the nickname “Lou,” split her time between Boston and Grafton, and actively worked in Vermont and elsewhere to get women, not just wealthy white, property-owning women like herself, the vote.
Her grand nephew, Bill Watson of Grafton, now lives in one of her houses, a converted schoolhouse, on Main Street in Grafton. And the special purple marker, part of the national Votes for Women trail, is on his front lawn.
The marker’s unusual color — purple — was one of the colors of the woman’s suffrage movement, he said.
Daniels was not a Grafton native, although her family had long ties to the tiny Windham County community, and she has descendants still living in the town. Born in 1858, she died in 1949 and is buried in Grafton.
Watson, in an interview, said he met his great aunt once that he remembered, when he was three years old. They shared the same birthday.
He’s done a lot of research into Daniels, but a lot remains unknown. There was information that Daniels attended Mount Holyoke College, but Watson couldn’t confirm it during the COVID-19 pandemic. He did learn that Daniels went to New York University law school and received a certificate — and she used her legal education to tie up local authorities trying to confiscate her Grafton property because of her tax protest.
The Vermont authorities ended up confiscating and selling her bank stock, since she had transferred ownership of her Grafton property to relatives, and delayed registering the new deeds, a tactic no doubt she learned in law school, Watson said.
Daniels organized a parade back in 1914 in Grafton to support the women’s vote, and Grafton had hoped to have a similar parade in 2020 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, the 19th Amendment, but the COVID-19 pandemic intervened, Watson said.
On Saturday, the Grafton Cornet Band was on hand. A small local band had refused to play for Daniels’ parade in 1914, according to Watson. Daniels, according to local lore, was forced to hire musicians from Boston and bring them to Grafton for the parade.
That was not the case Saturday, as the Cornet Band was on hand to play songs that inspired the early suffragists, particularly Julia Ward Howe’s Battle Hymn of the Republic.
The Daniels marker is one of only two markers as part of the National Votes for Women trail in the state of Vermont, the other honoring Annette Parmelee of Enosburgh Falls, although there are four individuals — three women, one man, are recognized, Watson said. The others are Carina Howard Nichols of West Townshend, a journalist and women’s rights activist in her adopted state of Kansas, and George Howard of Rutland, a newspaper publisher. The William C. Pomeroy Foundation paid for the installation of the marker.
Daniels went only to be arrested in 1917, 1918, 1919, all at demonstrations in Washington, D.C., and also once in Boston, also in 1919.
Watson, in an interview, said Daniels was arrested and jailed in Washington, and endured a “Night of Terror” in the local jail workhouse system, which was often a deliberate and severe test for the suffragists.
Vermont historian Marilyn Blackwell of the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance, has done extensive research on Daniels. She told the gathering Saturday that “Lou Daniels was one of a kind in Vermont.”
Blackwell said that Daniels was “a laconic woman who counted every penny and only used postcards” to save money. She used a typewriter to save space, she said. She was a vegetarian.
She had a “split life” between the urban and rural world. “She loved Boston and she loved Grafton,” Blackwell said. “She was called a militant woman,” she said, and was part of a protest in Washington that burned President Woodrow Wilson in effigy.
She wasn’t one of the oratorical leaders of the movement, Blackwell said. “She didn’t want to speak, she wanted to act,” she said. She also wanted to include Black women in the movement, and reached out to national suffragette leader Alice Paul to include more Black women in the national protests.
“We should be proud of her radicalism,” said Blackwell, one of the speakers at Saturday’s events. Watson said the Saturday event was held deliberately close to the 174th anniversary of the first Seneca Falls Convention, which started the push for women’s rights.
“She was a woman of action,” said local historian Patsy Cooperman Ellis.