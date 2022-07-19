BRATTLEBORO — The Select Board discussed several questions related to a potential statement in support of abortion access, including whether to provide funding for reproductive health care and advocacy.

Board member Jessica Gelter said the resolution is being proposed after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe V. Wade decision to raise awareness and acknowledge related issues. She described the potential board action as "meaningful" and a way of showing solidarity to people who need support.

"As a person who can get pregnant," Gelter said, the Supreme Court decision "gives me such fear because it undermines my autonomy as a human being to have freedom and choice for how my life rolls out before me."

Gelter proposed that the resolution speak to the health and economic equities at stake when access to abortion is threatened, increased violence and attacks toward family planning providers, the coming closure of five Planned Parenthood locations in Vermont and New Hampshire this year, and the town's opposition to any investigation into abortions.

On Tuesday, the Select Board discussed the resolution's language and tabled it for the next meeting so Town Attorney Bob Fisher could respond to concerns. Board Vice Chairman Daniel Quipp, who said he doesn't believe the state should have authority to intervene in a person's autonomy, wants to know where Vermont law stands on protecting those traveling from other places for abortions.

"There are laws in place around this country where people essentially have bounties because they're coming to seek abortion outside their home state," he said. "I'm not sure that what's in this resolution would protect someone from that kind of situation."

Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland, who was involved in discussions on the first draft of the resolution with Fisher and Gelter, said the board can express itself through a statement as it did with an unenforceable mask mandate earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that the board can direct the town manager to take an action but not the police department.

Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin said she doesn't feel it's appropriate as a Select Board member to make a statement related to an issue that will be on the ballot in November. She sees the topic of abortion coming up not only in Proposition 5, which asks Vermonters if it should be protected in the state's Constitution, but in every election. She wants to ensure the resolution won't interfere with the vote or other state initiatives.

"It was my feeling and still is my feeling that regardless of the jurisdiction or the enforcement opportunities, what we are facing requires you to use your voice as a Select Board," Erica DeLorenzo of Brattleboro said. "The decision is not really about abortion. What we're facing is fascism."

Brattleboro Common Sense Director Kurt Daims proposed the town provide $50,000 to Planned Parenthood's Brattleboro office, $50,000 to Pro-choice America to support its advocacy of reproductive rights throughout the U.S., and $5,000 for a grant for advocacy of reproductive rights by a Brattleboro resident or group. He recounted how in 2011, the town funded unbudgeted repairs after Tropical Storm Irene.

"I think we can do the same kind of thing for the abortion advocacy," he said, adding that $100,000 "wouldn't be too much out of the way" because the same figure was spent on the first year of hiring a town sustainability coordinator. "We need to put our money where are our hearts are."

A serious resolution for abortion rights — Walk the walk We are angry and disgusted with the Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion rights. But …

Gelter said she spoke with staff from Planned Parenthood in Brattleboro and learned the local office "operates at a deficit and they do struggle."

"I would like to see them empowered to be financially more stable and be able to provide more reproductive health care for folks in our area, especially because of the closures of other Planned Parenthood offices in our regions," she said. "To me, that funding piece could be another way to give [the resolution] more teeth."

Gelter suggested the potential for adding language to the resolution that indicates an intention to provide funding. Quipp and McLoughlin said they would like the funding to go through the traditional process in which applications go to the Human Services Review Committee before being voted on at annual Representative Town Meeting (RTM).

RTM could be convened in 30 days, Daims said.

"This is important enough to do that," he added.

Bob Oeser of Brattleboro said the current situation might call for immediate funding.

"These are dire times," he said. "This is an extraordinary situation."