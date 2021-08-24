WESTMINSTER — After debate and emotion, the Bellows Falls Union High School board adopted a proposed mask mandate Monday that includes some loosening of the state’s recommended requirements.
On a 4-2 vote, the board agreed that for the first 10 days of school, all students must wear a mask until the school’s vaccination rate can be determined by the school’s nurses. After the first 10 days of school, students may take off their masks while seated in class, as long as they observe the 3-foot social distancing recommendation. Once the school reaches the 80 percent vaccination rate, all masks can come off.
The state’s recommendation did not include allowing students to take their masks off before the 80 percent is reached.
The decision did not come easy, and the board agreed to review the mask policy at its next meeting, and regularly at future meetings.
The original motion to accept the mask guidelines sent out by the Agency of Education was amended by Director Jason Terry of Rockingham, who recommended adding the provision that students could take off their masks once seated in a classroom. That amendment passed on a 3-2-1 vote.
Director Jack Bryar of Grafton was vehement that such a policy ignores the best science from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the board’s own medical consultants at Dartmouth College, and puts the students at risk.
Bryar said the hospitalization rates for children between the ages of 12 and 18 were identical as those for people 30 to 35 years old, and that the COVID disease can leave lasting physical damage, including brain damage and lung issues.
“The CDC guidelines (are) masking,” Bryar said. “We need to pay attention to science.”
Principal John Broadley said there are no students at the high school under the age of 12, which means the student population and its faculty and staff are all eligible for vaccination.
Superintendent Christopher Pratt said the students in the lower grade schools will have to wear masks. There is no approved vaccination for children under the age of 12.
Pratt said the state recommendations were designed to provide “the safest environment” for the students and faculty. He said the school districts’ nurses will get vaccination information from the state, rather than having to ask individual students or staff. “The state keeps the data,” he said.
Students “12 years and under will wear masks indefinitely, until there’s a vaccination for them,” Pratt said.
Director Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham said she is vaccinated but that she isn’t listed in the state’s master list, and she questioned the accuracy of the state’s data. Masks should be removed for operational or instructional issues in the classroom, she said.
Director Brenda Farkas said that without a state of emergency, common sense, not science, should prevail.
Broadley said the teachers at the high school will have a lot of opportunity to hold classes outside. Once the students and teachers are outside, the masks can come off, he said, referring to sports.
At one point, the board appeared tied on the mask issue. Without a decision from the board, mask policies would become the responsibility of the school’s administrators.
Director David Clark of Westminster, who made the motion to accept Pratt’s recommendation to follow the state’s mask guidelines, said he would prefer the CDC’s guidelines of mandatory masking but that the state’s guidelines are a good “middle ground.”
Director Iam Sbardellati of Westminster pointed out that earlier in the meeting the board heard about problems with the school’s ventilation system, which he said is concerning when it comes to keeping students safe from the virus.
Pratt urged the school board to make a decision Monday night, saying his office needs to alert parents to the mask requirements, as well as the students themselves and their teachers.
In the end, voting in favor of the amended mask policy were Lambert, Clark, Terry and Farkas. Voting against it were Bryar and Sbardellati.
