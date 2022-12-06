Ah … Vermont around the holidays.
The idea conjures up thoughts of crackling fires and hot chocolate and get-togethers full of ugly sweaters against a picturesque backdrop of log cabins and snow-frosted forests. It’s hard not to get caught up in it, right?
Well, that’s not exactly the case for everyone. If your winter days feel a bit more like you’re on the set of “The Shining” than a Hallmark movie, take some solace in knowing that you’re far from alone. Seasonal affective disorder could explain some of your winter blues.
The aptly-acronymed SAD usually presents in subjects somewhere between 20 to 30 years old. It affects 5 to 10 percent of the U.S. population, and those living at higher latitudes are more likely to struggle with it, according to Dr. Kelley Klein, medical director for the Vermont Department of Health.
“Those with diagnoses of clinical depression or bipolar depression are also at greater risk of seasonal affective disorder,” said Klein.
SAD is a relatively young concept in the field of psychology. It has been explored for almost two centuries, but the term was first published in 1984 by Norman Rosenthal and colleagues at the National Institute of Mental Health.
The disorder is a result of a disruption to a sufferer's sleep/wake cycles because the increased periods of darkness in the winter months. Darkness causes increased production of melatonin, the hormone most often associated with sleep.
When the 24-hour sleep/wake cycle (often referred to as circadian rhythm) is out of whack for people, it leads to dysregulation of serotonin in the brain. Serotonin is responsible for many processes in the body, but is one of the hormones responsible for mood and ability to focus.
The symptoms of the disorder mostly read the same as clinical or bipolar depression, ranging from sluggishness, increased appetite and carbohydrate cravings, and hypersomnia (excessive sleepiness), to more serious situations, such as feelings of hopelessness, worthlessness or a lack of desire to live.
Klein said that SAD’s classification as being subsyndromal (exhibiting symptoms that are similar to, but not severe enough for, a clinical diagnosis) can lead some people to downplay how they’re feeling and try to power through it, but minimizing it is a mistake.
“When people are feeling down or sluggish this time of year, they often just think they’re in a slump or say, ‘I’m just a little off today,’ and don’t give it much more thought,” Klein said. “But it doesn’t really have to be that way.”
There is hope, though, for anyone that sees these symptoms in themselves.
“Improving sleep hygiene is the mainstay of treatment,” Klein said. “Getting the sleep/wake cycle back on track is going to yield the best results.”
So how does one do that? Klein said there are positive reviews from patients that use special alarm clocks. These clocks essentially trick the brain, simulating dawn by gradually increasing the light in the room for 30 to 90 minutes, hopefully waking a person with light alone, or in conjunction with sound, if needed.
Light therapy also can be used while awake. Klein suggests sitting next to a lamp producing 10,000 lux (standardized unit for measuring illumination) for 30 minutes.
“There are light lamps where you can just sit with your coffee and the paper, and start your day,” Klein said.
Klein cautioned that anyone prone to mania should avoid the use of these lamps, as it might exacerbate their condition. She also noted that seasonal affective disorder is not exclusive to those living in darker climes, and that too much light can also disrupt our sleep/wake cycles.
Klein said that light therapy and getting outdoors as much as possible in the daylight hours are great ways to combat the winter blues, but some might feel the need for stronger intervention. To those weary of introducing medication, Klein noted that it isn’t necessarily needed year-round for SAD, but recommends a proactive approach.
“[Medication] can be used seasonally, so you can start taking it in the autumn months and end it in the spring,” she said.