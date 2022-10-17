BRATTLEBORO — An electric wide receiver, a field hockey hero, and a couple of soccer stars have been nominated for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The votes will be counted on Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.
This week's nominees are shown below.
Cam Frost scored a couple of touchdowns for the Brattleboro Union High School varsity football team on Friday night, on a 30-yard reception and an 89-yard kick return.
Ashlin Maxfield put away a pass from Nola Sciacca in the third quarter to give the BF Stickers a thrilling 2-1 win over Hartford.
Noah Dornburgh had a couple of assists to help the Twin Valley varsity boys soccer team to a 4-0 victory over West Rutland.
Trey Corey contributed with one goal and one assist when the Hinsdale varsity boys soccer team topped Mount Royal 3-2.