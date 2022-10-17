HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity boys soccer team defeated Mount Royal 3-2 on Friday.
The Pacers missed their first seven shots. Luckily, defensive captain Noah Pangelinan was able to help keep the visitors off the board early on.
John Winter headed in a corner kick by Trey Corey midway through the first half to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.
During the break, Hinsdale head coach Syla Sengaloun spoke to his players about controlling possession and how they could be more successful on the offensive end.
Ryan Sweetser would soon put the Pacers ahead 2-0, however a breakaway tally from Peter Hogan cut that advantage in half.
Corey tapped in a cross by Cooper Scherlin to make it 3-1, before Hogan struck again for Mount Royal to cap the scoring.
The Hinsdale teams would go on to sweep Pittsfield in a pair of Homecoming contests on Saturday, with the Pacers (5-7) winning 6-2 and the Lady Pacers (8-5) prevailing 6-1.