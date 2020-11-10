Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.