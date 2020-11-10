|Class Overall
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oak Grove (6)
|(9-0)
|69
|1
|2. Oxford (1)
|(9-0)
|62
|2
|3. D'Iberville
|(9-0)
|50
|5
|4. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.
|(10-0)
|44
|4
|5. Clinton
|(8-2)
|33
|NR
|6. South Panola
|(8-2)
|27
|5
|7. West Jones
|(9-2)
|24
|9
|8. Neshoba Central
|(9-1)
|23
|T6
|9. Ridgeland
|(9-2)
|20
|10
|10. Warren Central
|(8-2)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Leake Aca. 6, Louisville 3, Madison Central 3, Grenada 2, Newton County 2, Picayune 2, Taylorsville 1, West Point 1, Magee 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nanih Waiya (4)
|(9-0)
|67
|1
|2. Lumberton (2)
|(8-1)
|61
|T2
|(tie) Biggersville (1)
|(10-0)
|61
|T2
|4. TCPS
|(7-2)
|41
|4
|5. Simmons
|(6-1)
|31
|5
Others receiving votes: Sebastopol 19.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Taylorsville (7)
|(10-1)
|70
|1
|2. Scott Central
|(8-1)
|61
|2
|3. North Side
|(8-0)
|55
|4
|4. Enterprise Clarke
|(8-1)
|42
|3
|5. Calhoun City
|(7-2)
|33
|5
Others receiving votes: Union 19.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Magee (5)
|(8-0)
|66
|1
|2. Noxubee County (2)
|(7-1)
|65
|2
|3. West Marion
|(8-2)
|56
|3
|4. North Panola
|(7-1)
|47
|5
|5. Columbia
|(8-2)
|40
|4
Others receiving votes: Raleigh 6.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Louisville (7)
|(9-1)
|70
|1
|2. Newton County
|(10-0)
|61
|2
|3. Poplarville
|(7-3)
|54
|3
|4. Corinth
|(6-3)
|38
|5
|5. West Lauderdale
|(8-3)
|35
|4
Others receiving votes: Pontotoc 16, Clarksdale 6.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Neshoba Central (4)
|(9-1)
|66
|1
|2. West Jones (2)
|(9-2)
|63
|3
|3. Ridgeland (1)
|(9-2)
|56
|5
|4. Grenada
|(7-2)
|29
|NR
|5. Lake Cormorant
|(7-2)
|25
|NR
Others receiving votes: West Point 21, Picayune 20.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oak Grove (6)
|(9-0)
|69
|1
|2. Oxford (1)
|(9-0)
|64
|2
|3. D'Iberville
|(9-0)
|56
|4
|4. Clinton
|(8-2)
|47
|NR
|5. South Panola
|(8-2)
|44
|5
Others receiving votes: None.
|Class Private Schools
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (7)
|(10-0)
|70
|1
|2. Leake Aca.
|(11-0)
|62
|2
|3. Jackson Prep
|(8-2)
|57
|3
|4. Jackson Aca.
|(9-3)
|34
|4
|5. Greenville Christian
|(9-1)
|25
|5
Others receiving votes: Presbyterian Christian 19, Adams Christian 7, Heritage Aca. 6.
|———
All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Hattiesburg Impact, Hattiesburg; NE Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; PinebeltSPORTS, Hattiesburg; Starkville Daily News, Starkville; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg.