Class Overall
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Oak Grove (6)(9-0)691
2. Oxford (1)(9-0)622
3. D'Iberville(9-0)505
4. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.(10-0)444
5. Clinton(8-2)33NR
6. South Panola(8-2)275
7. West Jones(9-2)249
8. Neshoba Central(9-1)23T6
9. Ridgeland(9-2)2010
10. Warren Central(8-2)12NR

Others receiving votes: Leake Aca. 6, Louisville 3, Madison Central 3, Grenada 2, Newton County 2, Picayune 2, Taylorsville 1, West Point 1, Magee 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Nanih Waiya (4)(9-0)671
2. Lumberton (2)(8-1)61T2
(tie) Biggersville (1)(10-0)61T2
4. TCPS(7-2)414
5. Simmons(6-1)315

Others receiving votes: Sebastopol 19.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Taylorsville (7)(10-1)701
2. Scott Central(8-1)612
3. North Side(8-0)554
4. Enterprise Clarke(8-1)423
5. Calhoun City(7-2)335

Others receiving votes: Union 19.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Magee (5)(8-0)661
2. Noxubee County (2)(7-1)652
3. West Marion(8-2)563
4. North Panola(7-1)475
5. Columbia(8-2)404

Others receiving votes: Raleigh 6.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Louisville (7)(9-1)701
2. Newton County(10-0)612
3. Poplarville(7-3)543
4. Corinth(6-3)385
5. West Lauderdale(8-3)354

Others receiving votes: Pontotoc 16, Clarksdale 6.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Neshoba Central (4)(9-1)661
2. West Jones (2)(9-2)633
3. Ridgeland (1)(9-2)565
4. Grenada(7-2)29NR
5. Lake Cormorant(7-2)25NR

Others receiving votes: West Point 21, Picayune 20.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Oak Grove (6)(9-0)691
2. Oxford (1)(9-0)642
3. D'Iberville(9-0)564
4. Clinton(8-2)47NR
5. South Panola(8-2)445

Others receiving votes: None.

Class Private Schools
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (7)(10-0)701
2. Leake Aca.(11-0)622
3. Jackson Prep(8-2)573
4. Jackson Aca.(9-3)344
5. Greenville Christian(9-1)255

Others receiving votes: Presbyterian Christian 19, Adams Christian 7, Heritage Aca. 6.

———

All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Hattiesburg Impact, Hattiesburg; NE Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; PinebeltSPORTS, Hattiesburg; Starkville Daily News, Starkville; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg.

