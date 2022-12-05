Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Toronto Maple Leafs (15-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (14-6-5, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Roope Hintz recorded a hat trick in the Stars' 6-5 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Dallas has a 14-6-5 record overall and a 7-2-3 record in home games. The Stars have gone 4-0-1 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Toronto has gone 7-3-3 in road games and 15-5-6 overall. The Maple Leafs have conceded 66 goals while scoring 79 for a +13 scoring differential.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Maple Leafs won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting. Mitchell Marner led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 23 goals and 18 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Marner has 10 goals and 21 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-1-4, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.8 assists, five penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-0-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

Maple Leafs: Calle Jarnkrok: day to day (groin), Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), T.J. Brodie: out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Jordie Benn: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.