Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. High near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.