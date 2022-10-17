BRATTLEBORO — Eli Allbee has something on his bucket list that the majority of you probably don't.
He would like to take a trip to Montana.
"I've wanted to go there since I was a little kid," said the Bellows Falls varsity football player.
Allbee wouldn't mind visiting the end zone a few more times, either. The sophomore running back recently scored three touchdowns against Spaulding, before receiving 284 votes to earn Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
"Eli is a two-way player. We can play him in several skill spots," said Bellows Falls head coach Bob Lockerby. "He does a great job as our PAT holder, he plays most special teams, and is a great team player."
All About Eli
1. Favorite class? World Cultures
2. Future plans? I would like to play baseball in college
3. Favorite TV show? Yellowstone
4. Best football memory? Winning states last year
5. Do you prefer offense or defense? I like offense better, but it's close
6. Favorite NFL team and player? Patriots, "Gronk" was my favorite player
7. One thing on your bucket list? Visit Montana
8. Favorite Halloween candy? Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
9. What's one thing you're scared of? Scary movies
10. One thing you're looking forward to? Hopefully a good playoff run this year.