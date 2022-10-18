BRATTLEBORO — Saint Joseph's of Maine freshman field hockey player Maya Waryas was named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Co-Player and Rookie of the Week for Oct. 10-16.
The daughter of Fred and Heather Waryas had a couple of hat-tricks for the Monks – in a 4-3 comeback victory in overtime versus Colby-Sawyer on Oct. 12 and again in a 3-1 win over Saint Joseph's of Connecticut on Saturday.
Waryas helped the BF Stickers reach four consecutive Division 1 finals, capturing state titles in 2018 and 2020. She was named the USA Today Vermont Field Hockey Player of the Year as a junior.
Several other area graduates have also been delivering at the next level this fall.
Stephanie Ager (Bellows Falls) placed 36th out of 154 runners in a time of 22:46 when the Wesleyan women's cross-country team competed in the Connecticut College Invite on Saturday.
Maggie St. John (Hinsdale), Juliana Yialiades (Hinsdale) and Kailyn Fleury (Hinsdale) helped the Keene State College women's cross-country team finish fourth at the Suffolk Invitational over the weekend. St. John took 17th in 24:23, Yialiades wound up 81st in 28:17 and Fleury was 105th in 29:57.
Grace Bazin (Bellows Falls) had one goal and one assist when the University of New England field hockey team recently zipped Gordon 6-0.
Taylin Bauer (Brattleboro) assisted on Kacie Simzer's goal as the Oswego State field hockey team outscored Nazareth 3-1 on Tuesday.
Shane Clark (Bellows Falls) punted eight times, averaging 34 yards per kick, in the Westfield State football team's 34-7 loss to UMass-Dartmouth on Saturday.
Arin Bates (Leland & Gray) set up a Sarah Kohls tally in the Clarkson women's soccer team's 4-1 triumph over Bard on Saturday.
Jed Lober (Bellows Falls) had 20 carries for 81 yards in the Husson football team's 38-26 win over Curry.
Jordan Wright (Brattleboro) and Kris Carroll (Brattleboro) had seven and three tackles, respectively, when the Castleton football team beat SUNY Maritime 36-33.
Jaia Caron (Bellows Falls) made 18 saves for the Russell Sage field hockey team in Saturday's 11-0 loss to Houghton.
Johannah Parker (Bellows Falls) is playing defense for the Northern Vermont-Lyndon women's soccer team, which has shut out Vermont Technical College 2-0 and SUNY Canton 1-0.
Kiki McNary (Brattleboro) has put one shot into the back of the net during her first year with the Westfield State women's soccer team.
Abbe Cravinho (Bellows Falls) has scored three goals and dished out seven assists this season for the Clark University field hockey team.
Tyler Millerick (Brattleboro) has thrown for 403 yards and five touchdowns this season for the Western New England football team. The injured junior quarterback also has 116 yards on the ground.
Madison Streeter (Bellows Falls) has a couple of tallies and three assists for the Rivier Stickers in 2022.