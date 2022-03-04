The now-traditional nighttime wave of Russian Federation missiles against targets in Ukrainian cities continued into Thursday, but with less intensity than in previous days.
A cruise missile scored a miss of Kyiv’s central train station, in an attack officials initially said was intended to damage a critical nexus of public heating pumps and pipelines. Kyiv authorities said some portions of the city would lose central heating for part of the day. The strike injured one man.
The older, Soviet-era section of the train station sustained limited damage. The more modern southern terminal of the train station was worse hit. Trains were still running, at times with delays, railroad officials said.
According to Ukrainska Pravda, the weapon had actually been aimed at Ukraine’s Central Troops Command building, which is fairly close to the train station. Ukraine Armed Forces anti-aircraft units managed to hit the missile, and its debris landed in front of the train station’s Ibis hotel, the report said.
Overnight, and after the railroad station explosion, Kyiv city administration reported “three or four” explosions elsewhere in the city. According to the administration statement, they were linked to the shootdowns of Russian weaponry. There were no further details in the morning, and it was not clear how many of the explosions were Russian missile strikes, and how many were UAF anti-aircraft missile launches or successful kills.
At the outset of the war, the Russians fired as many as an estimated 80 missiles a night at targets across Ukraine. Kremlin targeting appeared to be attempting to destroy airfields or to take out Ukrainian command and control infrastructure. At least one out of three weapons launched hit civilian infrastructure, usually residences, according to news reports.
Ukrainian media also reported overnight missile strikes.
Zelensky: RF forces are demoralized, taking heavy losses
President Zelenskyy in a late Wednesday evening address to the nation claimed Russian forces invading the country are becoming demoralized, and called on his countrymen to hold hard in defense.
He said recent battles across the front have inflicted heavy casualties on attackers, and at some locations Russian troops have abandoned their vehicles and fled. He claimed Ukraine’s Armed Forces have killed almost 9,000 Russian soldiers in a week of fighting. He said Russian timetables to take over Ukraine are badly disrupted.
Zelenskyy read out a list of 15 UAF fighters awarded medals for bravery in combat. The majority were posthumous. He called on Ukrainians behind Russian lines to use partisan tactics against invaders.
He praised civilians in cities like Berdyansk and Enerhodar, who have built barricades or turned out in the streets to physically prevent Russian armored columns from advancing.