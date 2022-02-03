MANCHESTER — The schools of the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union and Burr and Burton Academy closed early Thursday in advance of a messy winter storm that's expected to bring a mixture of rain, sleet and snow along with icy conditions through Friday.
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., issued a winter storm warning for the region from 5 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Friday, with Bennington and Windham counties and nearby New York and Massachusetts communities affected.
Forecasters predicted snow and sleet accumulations of 6 to 12 inches for the region and warned travel could be hazardous due to icy conditions.
The Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, which includes mountain towns such as Winhall and Londonderry and rural communities like Pawlet, Danby and Sunderland, made the decision to send students home three hours early.
"The road crews are expecting a flash freeze in the afternoon and we wanted to make sure everyone made it home safely," Superintendent Randi Lowe said.
Burr and Burton, which serves the same footprint, announced it would dismiss students for the day at 11:30 a.m.
Thursday morning saw some bus travel delayed or interrupted throughout Bennington County, as a mix of warmer temperatures melted snow onto the still-cold ground, causing icy conditions.
In Arlington, Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Deputy Superintendent William Bazyk advised families that the town road crew was applying stone to gravel roads overnight and would add more as buses made their way through town.
"If you live on a gravel road, please locally check your condition. Any student absence or tardy due to residing on a gravel road will be excused today," he said.
In the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, bus routes in Pownal and Shaftsbury were shifted to paved roads. Families were advised to plan for the bus to stop "at the nearest bus stop on a paved road."
In Arlington, Fisher Elementary School and Arlington Memorial High School were dismissed at noon.
A snow day for Friday appeared to be a strong possibility given the storm forecast, with a cold front stalled over the region and a low pressure system moving up the coast.
The National Weather Service forecast called for snow and sleet on Thursday, with a daytime accumulation of 2 to 4 inches, and another 3 to 7 inches Thursday night, transitioning to all snow by 3 a.m. Friday morning. Another 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected Friday, with temperatures falling into the teens and wind chill as low as minus-3 degrees Fahrenheit.
Friday night, air temperatures are expected to plunge to minus-3 degrees, with wind chill reaching minus-18.