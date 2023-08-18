BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This Sunday the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H. All are invited to First Baptist Church as Pastor Feustel gives a cursory introduction to the mystical aspects of reading Scripture, meditating on it, and growing deeper in our relationship with our Savior, Jesus the Christ.
Please come to share an hour with us on Sunday.
Worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street, is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Everyone is invited to join in at the United Church (UCC) of Bellows Falls, 8 School St. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer hybrid worship this Sunday at 10 a.m. to celebrate the Unitarian Universalist practice of drawing inspiration from many sources. Church member Ed Burke will reflect on his four years of leading youth through an exploration of what to believe. Readings come from Opinions and Opossums, the latest novel by local author Ann Braden. Shital Kinkhabwala will lead in chant.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
On Saturday at 10 a.m. Shabbat service will be held, followed by a 12:15 p.m. vegetarian potluck and a 1 to 3 p.m. poetry workshop. Shabbat Service will be held with guest Rabbi Nanci Bern on Sunday, at 10 a.m. BAJC Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/4300550548
BAJC, Congregation Shir HeHarim is located at 151 Greenleaf St. Phone: 802-257-1959.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary and also live-streamed on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855 and on Zoom (contact the church office for the zoom link)
This Sunday, worship will be led by the Rev. Lise Sparrow, interim worship leader through October while the Rev. Scott Couper is away on sabbatical. This Sunday, the sermon “Beyond Boundaries” will continue the sabbatical theme of “Holy Adventure” as Reverend Scott lives and works in El Salvador with brothers and sisters in Christ at the mission there.
This Sunday, members venture into the world of poetry and parable as a window into God's presence in our spiritual lives. Poems from Pablo Neruda, Rumi and Joy Harjo will be included in the service.
Scripture this week will include lessons in Genesis 45: 1-15 and Matthew 15: (10-20), 21-28. The liturgist, Becky Day, will read the scripture and offer prayers for the week, and Rev Lise will deliver the Children's Message, "Oh, Brother!"
Everyone is welcome to tea, lemonade and light refreshments after the service. The hymns will be, "O My Soul, Bless Your Creator," "Breathe on me, Breath of God" and "This Is My Song." Musical offerings will be provided by Lisa Keller with vocal solos in "You Are Mine" by D. Haas and "Give Me a Clean Heart" by M. Dourant. Mary Milky-May will offer "Andante-Allegro" by G. Handel and "Little Fuge in g minor" by J.S. Bach for the Prelude and "Voluntary in Bb" for the Postlude.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Group, 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room; Dharma evening, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Brattleboro Zen Center, Center Church (3rd floor); Quilting Ministry: Thursday at 1 p.m., at the home of Carlene McCarty; Women's Spirit: Thursday, 4 p.m., in the Heritage Room of the church. Currently reading "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wal Kimmerer.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in this Sunday for weekly worship at First Baptist/United Methodist churches, 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
The title of Pastor Sue's sermon is: "Perseverance Finds Opportunity." Sunday’s scripture reading is taken from Matthew 15: 21-28.
For Thought & Prayer: We all have days where we don't know how we will go on. Loved ones hurt us. Finances worry us. Sickness may overtake us. We lose people we love. Our beloved pets cross the Rainbow bridge. But God will always be there to guide us through the tough times. Thank you, God for carrying me through all the hard times and never leaving me alone. Amen
Announcements: Church Picnic will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27, right after church at Pastor Sue’s house. There will also be a fall yard sale on Sept. 2 and Welcome Center Fundraiser on Sept. 30.
Bible Study will not be held during the summer. The church will resume the study of Luke in the fall. The Beloved Community Workshops will also resume in the fall.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in for worship this Sunday at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave.
This week’s message from Pastor Jeremy Kirk is based on a passage from Matthew in which Jesus is criticized for not enforcing traditional rules about eating. Jesus counters this criticism by emphasizing that what comes out of our mouths is more important than the food that goes in. What we say and how treat others in our daily lives is a truer reflection of our beliefs than just following the rules.
Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include the traditional song “Do Lord” and “Wonderful Words” by Lani Smith.
Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: 3rd Saturday: Meditation & Conversation 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom Only); Saturday Evening Sangha Poetry Night 7 to 8 p.m. (Zoom Only); 3 Sit Sunday Meditations 9 a.m. to noon (Hybrid*); Sunday Meditation and Talk with Cheryl Wilfong 10 a.m to noon, (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in-person only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming events and retreats: Working with Comparing Mind, Aug. 26 half-day online retreat with Susan Dreyer Leon; Patience and Letting Go, Sept. 9 half-day online retreat with Winnie Nazarko.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. The 10:15 service is also available on live stream and weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable.
The kids' education programs pause for the summer, but nursery providers, Kaitlin and Blue, are available to care for kids of all ages during the 10:15 service. Time on the playground is included each Sunday when the weather allows. Parents may bring kids to the nursery at 10:15 to go with Kaitlin and Blue to the playground.
Keane Southard – composer, organist and music educator – has joined St. Michael’s as music director. He is now providing music for the 10:15 a.m. service and will begin leadership of St. Michael’s choir in September.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main Street. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
The Church office’s hours are from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. Contact the Church office by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org or by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104.
St. Michael Roman Catholic
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
A program on the saints pictured in Saint Michael's stained-glass windows will be presented by a number of visiting priests, artisans and teachers every Wednesday, until Sept. 27, which will be a talk given on the church's patron saint window, Saint Michael the Archangel. Each program begins at 5 p.m. with Evening Prayer followed by the presentation. Each program will explain the life and glory of the saint illustrated by the light and color of the stained glass.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold a worship service on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. outdoors weather permitting with the message: “490,” also live streamed on Facebook. On Wednesday, AA (women) and NA meet at 7 p.m. On Thursday Tai Chi meets at 9 a.m., and at 10:15 a.m., choir meets.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in this Sunday for in-person worship at Guilford Community Church and streaming live at 10 a.m. This Sunday Worship is led by Larrimore Crockett & Fred Breunig. Peter Amidon leads the Choir this Sunday. The next worship service on Sunday, Aug. 27, is a Union Service hosted at The Dummerston Congregational Church.
The Guilford Community Choir welcomes singers. Arrive at 8:40 a.m., ready to rehearse at 8:45 a.m. for the 10 a.m. service.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
Worship will be led by guest speaker Linda Bastian. The scripture reading is from Matthew 15:10-28. Hymns for the service are “All Creatures of Our God and King” and “Amazing Grace.” The Prelude “Your Love, O Lord” and the Offertory “Piano Sonata in C Major” by W.A. Mozart will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director. The Postlude “A Song of Glory” arranged by Jerry Van Der Pol will be played by Martha LaMoria and Mike Kelly in an organ /piano duet.
The August Mission is Valley Cares.
Calendar for the week: On Monday evening, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m., Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. Bible study is cancelled this week. On Thursday from noon to 1 p.m., Veggie Van Go will be out in front of the church.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday this week. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out our Facebook page.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid.
There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish have moved to the Congregational Church at 64 Cobb-Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 24. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WEST CHESTERFIELD, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The Rev. Elaine Bomford will speak this Sunday at First Universalist Church. The service begins at 10 a.m. at the church, 10 Main St.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary’s
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service.
For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.