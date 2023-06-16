BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
Prayer is something that all Christians value, but few put it into meaningful practice. Beyond Sunday morning, beyond a few words before a meal, more than asking favors of God, and more than an awareness of the constant presence of God, what does it mean to establish prayer as part of our lives? Join in this Sunday and learn how to pray using the model provided by Jesus.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street, is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Everyone is invited to join in at the United Church (UCC) of Bellows Falls, 8 School St. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., with the theme, "Summer is Icumen In." Join in celebrating the season and the gifts of spending time outdoors.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
Shabbat Morning Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at 151 Greenleaf Street, Brattleboro; also by Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/4300550548.
For more information visit, https://bajcvermont.org or call 802-257-1959.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper will offer a sermon entitled. "Blow the Damned Abolitionist Down the Bank!" A parishioner, Laura Slate, will welcome those in attendance and will read the scripture, which is Luke 4: 14-30. Later in the service, she will also offer the Prayers of the People. Reverend Couper will provide a story/sermon for the children in attendance. The music for the morning includes many favorite hymns - "Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory," "When Israel Was in Egypt's Land," and "My Lord's Done Been Here," supported by our organist, Mary May, and an enthusiastic choir.
During the week, the church sponsored a meeting with Partners for Sacred Spaces, to which many members of the Brattleboro community were invited. More than 100 people attended and participated in a brainstorming session which yielded many ideas for ways in which Centre Church might enrich and be enriched by the local community. All suggestions will be taken under consideration by the planning team as Centre Church moves forward into a developing understanding of what it means to be a downtown church in Brattleboro in the 21st century. Immediately following the service, there will be a luncheon provided by a parishioner, Duo Xi, available in the Parlor. All are invited.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room (reading “The Sacred Journey: a Memoir of Early Years” by Frederick Buechner); Monday, Sermon Discussion Group, 4 p.m. online; Tuesday, Dharma evening at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Zen Center, Centre Church third floor; Thursday, Quilting Ministry at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty, Women’s Spirit at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room (reading "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kemmerer.).
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in this Sunday for weekly worship at First Baptist/United Methodist churches, 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
Pastor Ralph's message is: "Go forth in Humility to Proclaim God is Near," which reminds us that by following Jesus, we are expected to go forth and reach out to others with love, compassion and humility. Dan DeWalt will play inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Good morning, Lord. Sunshine bursts through the window into my room, warming every corner it touches. The warmth of your care and love surge into my heart until it overflows with praise, thanksgiving and love. Thank you, Lord. Amen.
The Scripture reading on Sunday is Matthew 10: 1-8, "The Mission of the Twelve." "These twelve men were sent out by Jesus with the following instructions 'Do not go to any Gentile territory or any Samaritan towns. Instead, you are to go to the lost sheep of Israel of the people of Israel. Go and preach, "The Kingdom of heaven is near!" Heal the sick, bring the dead back to life, heal those who suffer from dreaded skin diseases, and drive out demons. You have received without paying, so give without being paid. Do not carry any gold, silver, or copper money in your pockets; do not carry a beggar's bag for the trip or an extra shirt or shoes or a walking stick. Workers should be given what they need." (Good News Bible).
Bible Study will not be held during the summer. The church will resume the study of Luke in the fall. The Beloved Community Workshops will also resume in the fall.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Everyone is invited to join in for Sunday service at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 880 Western Ave. For this Father’s Day service, Pastor Jeremy Kirk will offer a reflection and organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will play Phillip Keveren’s “Hymns of Creation” and “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”
Reverend Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and on Thursday and Sunday by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
The Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082044649121.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Sunday Sit, 10 to 11 a.m. (Zoom only); Retreat with Kim Weeber, 9:30 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in-person only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming retreats: June 18 with Kiim Weeber - Heavenly Messengers; and June 24 outdoor retreat with Amanda Kenyon. Flourish: Practicing Boundless Meditation with Paul Rodrigue starting July 10
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. The 10:15 service is also available on livestream and weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable.
This Sunday, parishioner John Lent, former director of the American Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, will preach and lead the Adult Forum. Lent now works as a special assistant to Archbishop Hosam Naoum, the Anglican Bishop in Jerusalem. In the Adult Forum from 9 to 10 a.m., titled “Faith Under Occupation: The Plight of Indigenous Christians in the Holy Land,” Lent will talk about his years of working with the Palestinian Christian community. He will share videos, photos and stories from his travel and work in this volatile part of the world.
On June 25, the Adult Forum will be about “Loaves & Fishes.” Come and hear where Jesus lives at a sacred place in Brattleboro called Loaves & Fishes. There will be photos and a discussion of the struggles and miracles of St. Michael’s joint church mission with Centre Congregational Church. Led by Ruth Tilghman and David Treadwell.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main St. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold an outdoor garden worship service on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday there will be a dinner and book group on “Quiet,” beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. AA (women) and NA; Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi and 10:15 a.m. choir.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship based on 1 Corinthians 13. Children and youth are invited to attend with their families and stay for the service, as Sunday school with Billie is on hiatus for the Summer and will resume in September.
The Church will host a strawberry shortcake sale and picnic from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the church at 1535 Middle Road. Join in to have dessert for dinner. Individual desserts are $8, and family-sized shortcakes (which serve 8) will be available for $50. To request a family-sized shortcake, call the church office to reserve at 802-257-0544. Bring a lawn chair and blanket and enjoy time with friends as the church kicks off the Summer.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday. This Sunday Worship Third Sunday of Pride Month led by Pastor Elisa Lucozzi. Faces of Our Faith: Bold and Untold Stories about Love and Acceptance: Ken Kornfield shares his story. Stefan Amidon leads the choir. The Anthems are: “Blessed Quietness” & “Glory Hallelujah” The Hymns are: “Lone Wild Bird”, “Just As I Am” and “O Christ the Healer.”
Upcoming worship services for Pride Month: June 25, An Interfaith and Interfaithless Pride Service Celebration.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church of Newfane, UCC, will be open for in-person worship and Holy Communion at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
Pastor Matt Deen will lead worship with scripture reading from Matthew 10:1-23. Hymns for the service are “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” and “Jesus Calls Us O’er the Tumult.” The Prelude “Prelude in F. Minor” by J.S. Bach and the Postlude “Like a River Glorious” by James Mountain will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director. The Offertory “Good, Good Father” by Chris Tomlin will be sung by the choir.
Missions for June are Newbrook Fire and Rescue and the Townshend Food Shelf.
Calendar: On Monday evening, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 1 p.m., Linus Quilters will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. Wednesday, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the sanctuary will be open for quiet contemplation. On Thursday from noon to 1 p.m., Veggie Van Go will be in front of the church, delivering fresh produce to the drive-through line-up.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. The office will have intermittent hours for most of the week. Office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish have moved to the Congregational Church at 64 Cobb-Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 24. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.