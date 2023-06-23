BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This week the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
This Sunday, Pastor Feustel will be sharing some ideas on how to pray for people members don't know and situations where not all of the necessary information is provided.
Traditional worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom, at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com. Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street, is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Everyone is invited to join in at the United Church (UCC) of Bellows Falls, 8 School St. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer worship this Sunday at 10 a.m., with the theme, "Out in the Open: Interfaith Pride Service." Members will gather with faith communities to honor pride, supporting GLBTQ friends and family. The service will be held outdoors under the new pavilion at Guilford Community Park.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday, and also online through the church website.
This Sunday, the congregation of Centre Congregational Church will join several other congregations for an Interfaith Pride Service that will be held at 10 a.m. by the Guilford Community Church. Those joining in the service include not only the United Church of Christ Congregations from the Windham Union Association but also friends from the Brattleboro Jewish Community Center and All Souls Unitarian Church.
All are welcome. The service will be held outside in the new pavilion of the Guilford Community Park (right next to the Guilford Community Church at 38 Church Drive in Guilford) The live stream, entitled pride, love is love, queer joy, will be available beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning at https://guilfordchurch.org.
Calendar: Sunday Spirit Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room (reading “The Sacred Journey: a Memoir of Early Years” by Frederick Buechner); Monday, Sermon Discussion Group, 4 p.m. online; Tuesday, Dharma evening at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Zen Center, Centre Church third floor; Thursday, Quilting Ministry at 1 p.m. at the home of Carlene McCarty, Women’s Spirit at 4:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room (reading "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kemmerer.).
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org or on Facebook at Https://facebook.com/groups/80441531855.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in this Sunday for weekly worship at First Baptist/United Methodist churches, 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro; a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
Pastor Sue’s message is: “His Eye is on the Sparrow,” reminds us that no matter how difficult life can be, God is always there watching over us, giving us strength when we need it, and guiding us along the path of faith and happiness. Dan DeWalt will play inspiring music on the church Estey pipe organ and the Grand Piano.
For Thought & Prayer: Heavenly Father, there have been too many days of hurrying and scurrying. Too often I am forgetting to greet you at the beginning of the day, forgetting to ask for your strength when I am weak; forgetting to ask for your guidance when I am lost. Surround me with the power of your protection and love. Amen
The Scripture reading on Sunday is Matthew 10:26-31, “Whom to Fear.” “Jesus said, ‘So do not be afraid of people. Whatever is now covered up will be uncovered, and every secret will be made known. What I am telling you in the dark you must repeat in broad daylight, and what you have heard in private you must announce from the housetops. Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul; rather be afraid of God, who can destroy both body and soul in hell. For only a penny you can buy two sparrows, yet not one sparrow falls to the ground without your Father's consent. As for you, even the hairs of your head have all been counted. So do not be afraid; you are worth much more than many sparrows!’” (Good News Bible).
Bible Study will not be held during the summer. The church will resume the study of Luke in the fall. The Beloved Community Workshops will also resume in the fall.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items, and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
This Sunday First Congregational Church will join congregations from Centre Church, Dummerston Congregational and West Dover Congregational for an Interfaith Pride Union Service at 10 a.m. at Guilford Community Church, 38 Church Drive. Choir practice starts at 9 a.m. For online attendance options, see the Guilford church’s website at https://guilfordchurch.org.
Services will return to First Congregational next Sunday, July 2, at 11 a.m.
The church is located at 880 Western Avenue. The Rev. Jeremy Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and on Thursday and Sunday by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
The Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082044649121.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon, Meditation and Talk with Cheryl Wilfong; Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:30 pm (Zoom only); Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (in-person only); Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming retreats: June 24, outdoor retreat with Amanda Kenyon, and class on Allowing Love to Flourish: Practicing Boundless Meditation with Paul Rodrigue starting July 10.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. The 10:15 service is also available on live stream and weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable.
This Sunday, June 25, the Adult Forum from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room will be about “Loaves & Fishes,” the meal service where many St. Michael’s people volunteer each week. Come and hear where Jesus lives at this sacred place in Brattleboro called Loaves & Fishes. There will be photos and a discussion of the struggles and miracles of St. Michael’s joint church mission with Centre Congregational Church. The Forum, led by Ruth Tilghman and David Treadwell, is open to all interested people in the community.
Summer conversations about scripture will be each Sunday in July from 9 to 9:50 a.m. in the meeting room. This summer, we will be reading through much of Genesis, Romans and Matthew on Sunday mornings. Because the preacher for the day does not have time to address all the scriptures during our worship, Mary Lindquist (and adwoa Wilson on July 16 and Phillip Wilson on July 23) will be offering a relaxed time to come together and talk about the scripture We will give overviews of these books from the Bible as well as discuss the appointed lessons. This is a great way to learn more about scripture and orient yourself to our readings on Sunday mornings.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main St. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Links to the monthly newsletter, The Guardian, as well as bulletins for the services and to the livestream via Vimeo are on the church website, www.stmichaelsvermont.org. Contact the church office, open 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday, by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104 or by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org.
St. Michael Roman Catholic
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold an outdoor garden worship service on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday there will be a dinner and book group on “Quiet,” beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. AA (women) and NA; Thursday, 9 a.m. Tai Chi and 10:15 a.m. choir.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in with Guilford Community Church for in-person worship and streaming live at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
This Sunday will feature an Interfaith Pride Service with participating partners: All Souls Church, Unitarian Universalist, Brattleboro Area Jewish Community - Shir Heharim, Centre Congregational Church, Congregational Church of Westminster West, Dummerston Congregational Church, Guilford Community Church, Out in the Open, West Brattleboro Congregational Church, West Dover Congregational Church.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John's Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid. There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish have moved to the Congregational Church at 64 Cobb-Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 24. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary's
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service. For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.