BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This Sunday the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H.
Some people become famous, others become infamous. Some make a mistake and never seem to live it down. Sadly, some of us are born with two strikes against us. The biblical Leah might qualify on all four counts, and she has been the butt of jokes for nearly 4000 years. Can we, all these years later, set the record straight? Can we offer her some post-mortem comfort? How do we relate to people today who are trying to deal the rougher edges of life? You are welcome at First Baptist Church as we consider some misunderstood characters in the Bible and how their problems relate to our experience today.
Worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street, is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Everyone is invited to join in at the United Church (UCC) of Bellows Falls, 8 School St. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
This Sunday at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 29 South St., the Rev. Telos Whitfield will lead an Ingathering Service and Water Ceremony - beginning of a new year together. Summer can hold a range of experiences for us from rest to celebration, to healing and new beginnings. Bring water from your travels or your own tap or stream, and we will sing together and share our stories.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community
Congregation Shir Heharim (Brattleboro Area Jewish Community - BAJC) invites Jews and their families and friends to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services. Rabbi Amita Jarmon will be assisted and accompanied by congregants on voice, cello, guitar and piano. Except for Tashlich and Shofar, all services will be held at the West Village Meeting House (All Souls Church), and are accessible via livestream. Rosh Hashanah evening services begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. Morning prayers begin Saturday, Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m. and continue until about 1:30 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 17, BAJC will gather at 4 p.m. at the site of the Brattleboro Farmers’ Market for the Shofar service and Tashlich. (The Shofar is not sounded on Shabbat.)
Yom Kippur services begin on Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. with the Kol Nidre prayer, and resume at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 25. A Yizkor service to remember and honor departed loved ones will be held at approximately 12:15 p.m. Attendees will break for a few hours at 1:30 p.m. and then the afternoon service begins at 4 p.m. with a reading of the Book of Jonah and a contemplative process about transgression, regret and forgiveness. Ne’ilah, the closing service, begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by a communal break-fast.
BAJC, Congregation Shir HeHarim is located at 151 Greenleaf St. Phone: 802-257-1959.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary and also live-streamed on Facebook and on Zoom (contact the church office for the zoom link)
The Rev. Dr. Lise Sparrow is leading worship while the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper is away on his sabbatical break. This Sunday, and through Oct. 4, Centre Church will join faith communities around the world in celebrating the Season of Creation. This year's theme, “A Mighty River,” embodies the wave of efforts to make peace with the Earth and on the Earth, visable. Reverend Sparrow's sermon this week, “Sacred Ground,” recounts the discoveries of local sacred indigenous spaces and recalls the sacred places and altars in our scriptural tradition. Readings from Ernesto Cardenal and from Genesis 1:6-9 remind us that just as we can step out into God's creation with open eyes, so too, Creation continually calls us to the sacred spaces of our lives.
Rennie Washburn, a member of the congregation, will welcome those in attendance and Bill McCarty, also a member of the congregation, will read the scripture readings cited above. Organist Mary May will lead the congregation in hymns for the morning.
All are invited to the coffee hour immediately after the service. This Sunday a special luncheon prepared by Duo Xi will be available. A nd, for those interested, a discussion of the sermon will be held in the pastor's office at the same time.
Calendar for Centre Church: Sunday Spirit Book Group, 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room (currently reading "Wisdom of No Escape and a Path of Loving Kindness" by Pema Chodron.); Dharma evening, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Brattleboro Zen Center, Center Church (3rd floor); Quilting Ministry: Thursday at 1 p.m., at the home of Carlene McCarty; Women's Spirit will not meet this week (read ahead in Robin Wall Kimmerer's book, "Braiding Sweetgrass").
For more information, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in this Sunday for weekly worship at First Baptist/United Methodist churches, 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro, a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
Thought and Prayer for the Day: God is saying to you, “I need you to get excited again. I need you to remember you’re not in this alone. I’m here to help with all your challenges. I’ve already assigned angels to you. Let go of the stress that is standing in your way, and just Trust me; I’ve got a pretty incredible ending in store for you. In fact, that’s why you need to get excited again. Because the happy ending I’ve got coming is going to change your life. Forever." Amen.
This week’s Scripture is taken from Matthew 18:19-20, “And I tell you more; whenever two of you on earth agree about anything you pray for, it will be done for you by my Father in heaven. For where two or three come together in my name, I am there with them.” (Good News Bible). The title of Pastor Sue’s sermon is “When Two or More Gather in My Name.”
Dan DeWalt will play the Grand piano and Estey organ.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in at First Congregational Church at 880 Western Ave. for worship this Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeremy Kirk is on vacation this week, so the church Deacons will oversee the service. Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “Wings of a Dove” and “All Night, All Day.”
With the return of fall comes the return of our choir. To begin the new season, Music Director Steve Rice will lead a rendition of “I Saw the Light.” Anyone interested in singing with the choir should come to rehearsal at 10 a.m.
The Rev. Jeremy Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: Sunday Meditation and Talk with Susan Dreyer Leon, 10 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m.; Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Saturday, Sept. 9, Half-Day Retreat on Patience and Letting Go 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Zoom only); Saturday, Sept 17, Meditation & Conversation, 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Zoom only)
Upcoming events and retreats: Patience and Letting Go, Sept. 9 half-day online retreat with Winnie Nazarko. New fall classes coming soon.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. The 10:15 service is also available on live stream and weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable.
This Sunday is the second in The Season of Creation. The congregation will integrate prayers, readings, music, sermons and a Eucharistic Prayer that reflect our sorrow and repentance for the ways we participate in the exploitation and destruction of the earth, a renewed commitment to the transformation of our own relationship with God’s creation, and a pledge, with God’s grace, to work for the healing and restoration of the earth.
This Sunday from 9:30 to 10 a.m. is Kids & Youth Christian Formation kick-off Sunday in the Rectory yard. Come at 9:30 for games and food, to register for Sunday School, and to get inspired for this new year in the life of our church. At 10 am, kids will be invited to the church to begin new classes. See the eNews on the Church’s website or call the Church office at 802-254-6048 ext. 104 for more information about specific ages and classes.
At 2 p.m. on Sunday everyone is invited to join in for a Celebration Brass Band benefit concert on the lawn at Christ Church Guilford, on Route 5 in Algiers Village. The concert of lively New Orleans-style jazz is free with donations gratefully accepted. The money raised will be used to save Christ Church, the first Episcopal Church in Vermont built in 1817 and the "mother church" of St. Michael's. Structural and architectural repairs are being done this fall, and matching funds are needed to finish the work. Light refreshments will be available.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main Street. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
The Church office hours are from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. Contact the Church office by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org or by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104.
St. Michael Roman Catholic
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
A program on the saints pictured in Saint Michael's stained-glass windows will be presented by a number of visiting priests, artisans and teachers every Wednesday, until Sept. 27, which will be a talk given on the church's patron saint window, Saint Michael the Archangel. Each program begins at 5 p.m. with Evening Prayer followed by the presentation. Each program will explain the life and glory of the saint illustrated by the light and color of the stained glass.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC will worship together this Sunday at 10 a.m. for Homecoming Sunday. Organizers hope to have a wonderful turnout of members, friends, and guests to usher in a new calendar year of church activities. Sunday School will resume under the leadership of Billie Slade. The worship service will be led by the Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha and will focus on Genesis 3, the story of Adam and Eve, the serpent and the apple. Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of worship.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in this Sunday for in-person worship at Guilford Community Church and streaming live at 10 a.m. Worship will be led by Guilford Community Church member, Beverly Langeveld.
Peter Amidon leads the Choir this Sunday: The Guilford Community Choir welcomes singers. Arrive at 8:40 a.m., ready to rehearse at 8:45 for the 10 a.m. service.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
Worship will be led by Pastor Matt Deen. The scripture reading is from Matthew 16:21-26. Hymns for the service are “Lord Speak to Me” and “Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise.” The Offertory Anthem “What wondrous Love is This” an Appalachian Folk Hymn will be sung by Miriam Allbee, soloist, accompanied by Jennifer Yocom on piano. The Prelude “Floating” by Christopher Norton and the Postlude “An Irish Blessing” by Jaie A. Livingston will be played by Jennifer Yocom, guest pianist.
The September Mission is the Winston Prouty Center.
Calendar for the week: Monday, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 9 a.m. the kitchen will be bustling as pie making continues. On Wednesday morning prep begins for Thursday’s Senior Lunch. Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. the Trustees will meet in the Wilson Room. Thursday at noon, Senior Lunch will be served.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out our Facebook page.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid.
There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish have moved to the Congregational Church at 64 Cobb-Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 24. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WEST CHESTERFIELD, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The Rev. Sandra Whippie will lead the service this Sunday, at First Universalist Church. Laura Greenspan will play the flute. The service begins at 10 a.m. at the church, 10 Main St.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary’s
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service.
For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.