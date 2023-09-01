BELLOWS FALLS
First Baptist Church
This Sunday the First Baptist Church of Bellows Falls welcomes Interim Pastor Eric Feustel from Antrim, N.H., who will speak about how Jesus famously used four words when he inaugurated Communion, and how he used those words at other times when he fed the crowds who came to hear him: Take, Bless, Break, and Give. In the coming weeks Pastor Feustel will be examining those words one at a time, and considering how those words reflect our relationship with Christ.
Worship service is at 10 a.m. Coffee time follows the service. For more information, like how to join a weekly bible study, contact the church at 802-463-3220. Offerings and donations can be mailed to 9 Church Street, Bellows Falls, VT.
Immanuel Episcopal
Services at Immanuel Episcopal Church are offered at 20 Church St. and via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Sundays. To attend via Zoom, email immanuelepiscopal@gmail.com.
Telephone: 802-463-3178.
St. Charles Catholic
The Mass schedule at St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 Cherry Hill Street, is as follows: Wednesday through Friday at 9 a.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m., and Sundays at 9 a.m. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered every Saturday from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church or Father Agnel Samy at 802-463-3128 or stcharlesrectory@comcast.com, or visit the website at stcharles.vermontcatholic.org.
United Church
Everyone is invited to join in at the United Church (UCC) of Bellows Falls, 8 School St. Worship service starts at 10 a.m. Stay after the service for refreshments and fellowship.
For more information about the church and the many services it offers, call 802-463-4323 or find the church on Facebook.
BRATTLEBORO
All Souls Church
All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church at 29 South St. will offer hybrid worship this Sunday at 10 a.m. to celebrate the Unitarian Universalist practice of drawing inspiration from many sources. The sermon will be entitled “Service Is Our Prayer.” At All Souls, the First Sunday services highlight that “sharing the plate” with organizations that serve the vulnerable in the community is a small part of what the church strives to do as a congregation and as individuals. With summer ending and a new church year beginning, join in to recognize some of the other community works and look ahead to new opportunities to serve.
This service will be both in-person and on Zoom. Go to the website at www.ascvt.org shortly before 10 a.m. to join via Zoom.
Centre Congregational
Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., holds worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary and also live-streamed on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/89415731855 and on Zoom (contact the church office for the zoom link)
This Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Lise Sparrow will offer a sermon on the Season of Creation, which will begin on Monday, Sept. 4, and continue through Oct. 4 at Centre Church. Reverend Sparrow, who is filling in for the Rev. Scott Couper while he is on sabbatical, writes: "We can't, as people of faith, help but look at the earth and its extreme events, its peoples and their tumult, and not consider what we, as communities of faith, can do."
Reverend Sparrow's sermon is entitled "A Path through Mighty Waters" and will open the season, focusing on the scripture for the day found in Isaiah 43: 1-9 and 16-21.
Calendar for Centre Church: Sunday Spirit Book Group, 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room; Dharma evening, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Brattleboro Zen Center, Center Church (3rd floor); Quilting Ministry: Thursday at 1 p.m., at the home of Carlene McCarty; Women's Spirit: Thursday, 4 p.m., in the Heritage Room of the church. Currently reading "Wisdom of No Escape and a Path of Loving Kindness" by Pema Chodron.
For more information about programs and activities, call the church office at 802-254-4730 on any weekday, or e-mail Centrechurchvt@gmail.com, visit the church website at centrechurchvt.org.
First Baptist/First United Methodist
Join in this Sunday for weekly worship at First Baptist/United Methodist churches, 18 Town Crier Drive. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion is offered each Sunday. First United Methodist and First Baptist have formed the Beloved Community of Brattleboro, a Center for Story, Spirit & Justice. Visit the website at belovedcommunityvt.org.
The title of Pastor Ralph's sermon is: "The Great Reversal of Power." Sunday’s scripture reading is taken from Matthew 16: 21-28.
For Thought & Prayer: God has a purpose for your pain, a reason for your struggles and a reward for your faithfulness. Don't give up! Amen.
Announcements: There will be a Tag Sale at First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday; all kinds of treasures and novel pieces will be available. Rain or shine. The Welcome Center Fundraiser will be held on Sept. 30.
Bible Study will not be held during the summer. The church will resume the study of Luke in the fall. The Beloved Community Workshops will also resume in the fall.
Remember to bring non-perishable food, baby items and hygiene products for the homeless. If you need a ride, call the church office at 802-254-1234.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
First Church of Christ, Scientist offers worship services in person every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A Wednesday testimony meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit csbrattleboro.org.
First Congregational Church
Join in at First Congregational Church for worship this Sunday at 11 a.m.
Do you ever feel unworthy of being loved? Pastor Jeremy Kirk’s message this week, “Not Worthy? Still Loved” will emphasize that God’s love is unconditional and available to everyone, no matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey. Musical selections by organist/pianist Lisa Provatas will include “Living Hope” and “How Great Thou Art.”
First Congregational Church is located at 880 Western Ave. The Rev. Jeremy Kirk’s office hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon and by appointment. The church office is open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact the church at fccwb1770@gmail.com or 802-254-9767.
Insight Meditation Center
The Vermont Insight Meditation Center offers hybrid meditations on Zoom or in person at the Vermont Insight Meditation Hall at 11 University Way.
Schedule: 3 Sit Sunday Meditations 9 a.m. to noon (hybrid); Monday through Thursday Morning Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m. (hybrid); Tuesday Evening Meditation, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. (Zoom only); Friday Morning In-Person Meditation, 7 to 7:45 a.m.; Friday Morning Group Awareness Practice, 7 to 8 a.m. (Zoom only); Friday Evening Meditations, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Zoom only); Saturday Sept. 9 Half-Day Retreat on Patience and Letting Go 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Zoom only).
Upcoming events and retreats: Patience and Letting Go, Sept. 9 half-day online retreat with Winnie Nazarko.
Look for courses and retreats posted on the website. Visit www.vermontinsight.org or contact Drew Kovach at 802-257-1213.
Quaker
The West Brattleboro Quaker Worship Group meets for unprogrammed worship, both in person and on Zoom, Sundays at 10 a.m. In-person worship is indoors at the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, 151 Greenleaf St. To join via Zoom, email WestBrattQuakers@gmail.com for more information.
St. Michael’s Episcopal
Each Sunday St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave., offers an 8 a.m. service with Eucharist and a 10:15 a.m. service with Eucharist and music. Nursery care for infants to age 3 is available at 10:15. The 10:15 service is also available on live stream and weekly on Brattleboro Community TV at channel 1078 on Comcast cable.
This Sunday begins The Season of Creation. The congregation will integrate prayers, readings, music, sermons and a Eucharistic Prayer that reflects sorrow and repentance for the ways we participate in the exploitation and destruction of the earth, a renewed commitment to the transformation of our own relationship with God's creation, and a pledge, with God's grace, to work for the healing and restoration of the earth.
Next Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. is Kids & Youth Christian Formation kick-off Sunday in the Rectory yard. Come at 9:30 a.m. for games and food, to register for Sunday School, and to get inspired for this new year in the life of the church. At 10 a.m., kids will be invited to the church to begin new classes. See the church's website or call the church office at 802-254-6048 ext. 104 for more information about specific ages and classes.
At 2 p.m., on Sept. 10, join in for a Celebration Brass Band benefit concert on the lawn at Christ Church Guilford. The concert of lively New Orleans-style jazz is free, with donations gratefully accepted. St. Michael's is raising money to save Christ Church, the first Episcopal Church in Vermont built in 1817 and the "mother church" of St. Michael's. Structural and architectural repairs are being done this fall, and matching funds are needed to finish the work. Bring the kids and a blanket or chairs. Light refreshments will be available.
Morning Prayer is offered each weekday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and in-person in the Chapel on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. “Breakfast with the Psalms” is each Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Works on Main Street. Centering Prayer is in the Chapel from 11:30 to 11:55 a.m. each Wednesday and at 8 a.m. each Saturday. Eucharist with the Saints is each Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Contemplative Worship is in the Chapel and on Zoom each Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
The Church office hours are from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Friday. Contact the Church office by emailing jeanie@stmichaelsvermont.org or by calling 802-254-6048, ext 104.
St. Michael Roman Catholic
Saint Michael Roman Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., offers weekend Mass on Saturdays at 4 p.m. (also livestreamed, ch. 1078) and Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. There is a coffee social after the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Father Henry Furman is the Pastor and Father Gregory Caldwell is the Parochial Vicar.
A program on the saints pictured in Saint Michael's stained-glass windows will be presented by a number of visiting priests, artisans and teachers every Wednesday, until Sept. 27, which will be a talk given on the church's patron saint window, Saint Michael the Archangel. Each program begins at 5 p.m. with Evening Prayer followed by the presentation. Each program will explain the life and glory of the saint illustrated by the light and color of the stained glass.
For more information, call 802-257-5101 or email stmichael@vermontcatholic.org.
Trinity Lutheran
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), 161 Western Ave., will hold a worship service on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. with the message: “Just Go,” also live streamed on Facebook. On Wednesday, AA (women) and NA meet at 7 p.m.
DOVER
Baptist Church
East Dover Baptist Church, 34 Dover Hill Road, welcomes everyone to worship service this Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church also offers a simulcast of the service. For more information, visit eastdoverbaptistchurch.org or call 802-348-6366.
Congregational Church
All are welcome to Sunday Services at 9 a.m. at West Dover Congregational Church, 104 Route 100, or join livestream at www.facebook.com/westdoverchurch. Immediately after the service there is a coffee hour and bible study.
For more information, visit the website at https://Westdoverchurch.org or call 802-464-1195.
DUMMERSTON
Congregational Church
Dummerston Congregational Church, UCC, will worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary at 1535 Middle Road. The Rev. Shawn Bracebridge and Mary Westbrook-Geha will lead worship. The scripture reading will be from Psalm 147 with the annual End of Summer Hymn Sing.
GRAFTON
Community Church
Grafton Community Church, 55 Main St., offers virtual worship services via Zoom. Visit graftoncommunitychurch.org or on Facebook (The Grafton Church).
GUILFORD
Community Church
Join in this Sunday for in-person worship at Guilford Community Church and streaming live at 10 a.m. Worship will be led by Rev. Paul Sangree from the Vermont UCC Conference. This Sunday is a Communion Sunday. The sermon title: "Endings & Beginnings." Andy Davis leads the Choir this Sunday. The Guilford Community Choir welcomes singers. Arrive at 8:40 a.m., ready to rehearse at 8:45 a.m. for the 10 a.m. service.
Beginning in September the morning Christian education program will be a one-room schoolhouse format for children ages four years and up. There are several volunteer teachers who will guide the group through the morning.
Families with children younger than four years of age are welcome to begin the worship service, and when the children are dismissed, the children are invited to go with a family member downstairs to Zeller Hall, where the worship service will be available for viewing on the large screen and there is a child-friendly area.
Families with infants may find the Houghton room outside of the Sanctuary a good place to sit quietly and listen to the worship service.
JAMAICA
Community Church
Jamaica Community Church, located in the “Heart of the Village,” welcomes all on Sunday at 11 a.m.
To meet with Pastor Pete, call the church (802-874-7109) or his house (802-874-4181) or email him at carlsonpw56@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. His office hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations to the Wardsboro/Jamaica Food Pantry may be left inside the front door in the large basket during these hours.
NEWFANE
First Congregational
The First Congregational Church will be open for in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be recorded and audio links will be available at newfanechurch.com.
Worship will be led by Pastor Matt Deen. The scripture reading is from Matthew 16:13-20. Hymns for the service are “Sing Praise to God Who Reigns Above” and “How Great Thou Art.” The Offertory Anthem “Arise, Your Light Is Come” by Ruth Duck & William Walter will be sung by Debbie Cook, soloist, accompanied by Bill Berner on guitar. The Prelude “Sonata Pathetique, 2nd Movement” by Ludwig V. Beethoven and the Postlude “King of My Heart” by John M. McMillan will be played by Mike Kelly, Music Director, on his last day of service here. The Handbell Ensemble will play “Spirit of the Living God” in tribute to Mike Kelly as he ventures forth to southern New England.
The September Mission is the Winston Prouty Center.
Calendar for the week: On Monday evening, Al-Anon will meet at 7 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Tuesday at 4 p.m. Sew What’s will be stitching in Fellowship Hall. On Wednesday morning, the kitchen will be bustling as apple pie making for Heritage Festival begins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Men’s Coffee meets at 10 a.m.
For more information or to leave messages, call the church office at 802-365-4079. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday this week. Visit the church website at newfanechurch.com or check out our Facebook page.
MARLBORO
Marlboro Meeting House
The Marlboro Meeting House summer services conclude on Sunday, Sept. 3. The service will begin at 10 a.m. and Pastor C. J. King's sermon will be "How Near is God" Part 3.
The Scriptures are from Psalms 42:1-5 and John 3:1-7. Maren Carlsen will play the organ. Holy Communion will be celebrated. There is a stair chair to the second floor. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service. All are invited to attend.
On Sunday, October 15, at 4 p.m. there will be a Hymn Sing followed by a Soup and Pie supper fundraiser. Donations benefit the building fund. All are welcome whether you join in the singing or not.
PUTNEY
Quaker
Join in for worship and gathering at Putney Friends Meeting, 17 Bellows Falls Road, every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (hybrid). Thursday 6 p.m. online. Childcare provided for Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship. Meeting for Worship for Business monthly every third Sunday at noon. Contact clerk@putneyfriendsmeeting.org for online links. Handicapped accessible.
For more information, visit putneyfriendsmeeting.org.
TOWNSHEND
Community Church
The Townshend Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. Pastor Don Hashem leads the service and his wife Carmen leads the music. The church in the country where the difference is worth the distance.
WALPOLE, N.H.
St. John’s Episcopal
Everyone is welcome to join in for Sunday services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 26 Elm St., or via Zoom at 10 a.m. The congregation is currently led by long-term supply priest, Pastor Dan Wilfrid.
There will be coffee and treats in the Parish Hall at 11 a.m. For more info and zoom link visit the website: www.stjohnswalpole.org or call 603-756-4533.
Walpole Unitarian
The Walpole Unitarian Church offers Sunday services for those fully vaccinated. Service begins at 10 a.m. led by the Rev. Elaine Bomford, the church’s affiliate minister, and other clergy and lay leaders. The church is located at the corner of Main and Union streets. The congregation embraces spiritual exploration, social justice and care for each other and the planet.
The church plans to continue a modified Zoom element to the service as technology permits. Visit walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
WARDSBORO
Yoked Parish
Worship services of the Wardsboro Yoked Parish have moved to the Congregational Church at 64 Cobb-Reed Road in South Wardsboro. Service each Sunday starts at 9 a.m. and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 24. Communion is served on the first Sunday of each month.
WEST CHESTERFIELD, N.H.
First Universalist Church
The Rev. Sandra Whippie will lead the service this Sunday, at First Universalist Church. Laura Greenspan will play the flute. The service begins at 10 a.m. at the church, 10 Main St.
WILMINGTON
St. Mary’s
St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 13 East Main St., holds services at 10 a.m. every Sunday in person and on Zoom. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service.
For a Zoom link to the Sunday Service, visit smmvt.org and click on the link, “Join Our Service Virtually.” Links to hymnals and other materials used during the service are near the Zoom link.