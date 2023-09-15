By the time you read this, we may be in a completely different weather pattern than the one that I am writing this in. I’m penning this piece in high humidity, something we have experienced a great deal this summer. Yes, it is still technically summer in mid-September. The humidity this summer has been so pervasive, and the older a person is, the more negative the impact is on their health. Certain medical conditions make people more susceptible to having negative health consequences. It is my firmly held belief that high humidity sucks.
In June, when my father and I were installing a concrete floor for my new shop, the humidity was unbearable. He will be 90 in a few weeks, I am 70 and I have asthma. We both decided that we weren’t doing any more concrete jobs. I think my Dad fared better than me in the humidity, but he did admit feeling more tired out than usual after so much physical labor.
Ten or twelve weeks later I am still not feeling like I have boundless energy, and the humidity continues. Part of making a new shop required getting rid of a ton of stuff that my wife and I no longer use. I tend to hang on to all sorts of things thinking that I will find a use for a later date. These items include wood scraps, tubing, chunks of metal, tarps, plastic buckets, and broken things of all sorts. We contracted for a dumpster and in just a few short days, we filled it. I put my tractor to good use hauling larger items into the dumpster, and compressing the junk with the bucket. We worked until we were both drenched in sweat on several occasions. My wife also did a lot of weeding and clearing overgrowth behind the garage where we are erecting a temporary storage building. The amount of weeds and goldenrod was staggering! Once we started, the only thing that stopped us was exhaustion and clothing so wet you could virtually wring out the H20. Various scheduling conflicts did not allow us to do this work on the one or two days that were not humid. Needless to say, much of our summer was a series of rain-soaked or sweat-soaked days.
This is not so much about me complaining of the wet summer as it is a cautionary tale of climate change and what humidity can do to you. The greatest negative to my way of thinking is dehydration. It is dangerously easy to become dehydrated in high humidity. The other issue is difficulty breathing. Even with asthma, I did not suffer from breathing difficulties, but it did cause a great deal of coughing. That is a warning sign itself, and the idea is to take it easy when the coughing begins, and hydrate.
The frequency of high-pressure systems from Canada was also absent in the summer of 2023. What did we have, three days of cooler pressure-driven Canadian air? It seemed like that was all we got. If climate change is delivering more severe storms, more rain, and more humidity, then we are going to need to make some changes in how we live our lives in New England. This year has felt more like the weather they receive in the mid-Atlantic states than in northern New England.
What does the future hold for us as we experience climate change? Will we be dealing with termites and cockroach problems? Will the snake population explode? Are restaurants planning to add sweet tea and grits to the menu? What about our treasured Vermont accents? Will they morph into a drawl-filled speech pattern? Y’all fixin’ to maybe move north for cooler weather? Well, remember, it ain’t the heat, it’s the humidity.