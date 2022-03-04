Arrest made in Morgan Bates murder

PETERSBURG, N.Y. — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office announced late Friday night the arrest of Ian Hasselwander, 22, for the murder of Morgan Bates. Bates had disappeared on Feb. 22 and her body was located in the area of Black River Road five days later.
Police seek information about missing 20-year-old woman from White Creek
Hasselwander, who is from Petersburg, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. on Friday. His list of charges include murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, strangulation and concealment of a human corpse.
Unidentified body found in Petersburgh
Hasselwander was arraigned in Troy City Court and remanded to the custody of the Rensselaer County Jail, without the possibility of bail. He is due to re-appear in court at a later date. The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute this case.
This was a joint investigation by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, and the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office. Assisting in the investigation were members of Washington County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Forest Rangers, New York State Intelligence Center (NYSIC), and the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center (CRCAC).
“I would like to acknowledge and commend the professionalism, diligence and dedication of the members of the above-mentioned agencies who worked long hours, around the clock, which led to a timely arrest, said Rensselaer County Sheriff Patrick Russo in a press release.
“Law enforcement has worked around the clock on this case since Morgan Bates disappeared," said District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly in the release. "This was certainly not the outcome we had hoped for. This arrest is the first step towards justice for Morgan and her family.”
A celebration of Bates' life will be held today.
Body near Cherry Plain State Park has been identified as Morgan Bates, 20