Photographer captures farm, coastline, India
Canal Street Art Gallery presents “The Spaulding Dunbar Photo-Poet Solo Show,” the artist’s inaugural solo show at Canal Street Art Gallery. The show opening is Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and is on view to the public through May 7.
“The Spaulding Dunbar Photo-Poet Solo Show” presents archival and UV coated original prints of photographs taken by the artist on Anjali Farm in Vermont, along the New England coastline and while visiting family in India. The collection tells tales of cycles, rhythms, order within chaos, familiar connections, comforting realities and obvious similarities we all experience.
Canal Street Art Gallery is at 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, and is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about the show or Canal Street Art Gallery, visit canalstreetartgallery.com, call 802-289-0104 or email to artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.
Kirsten Manville and Tim Foley at Stage 33Kirsten Manville and Tim Foley will co-headline the Stage 33 Live listening room in Bellows Falls on Sunday in a limited-seating 3 p.m. matinee.
The two will perform both separately and together. The performances will be recorded and filmed. $10 recommended donation; advance donations through stage33live.com double as chair reservations. Nobody will be turned away for lack of money.
The performers’ preference is that the COVID-19 protocol will be the guidelines in effect in the community on show day. Currently the guidance is that masks are optional, although that may change without notice. Seating will be a minimum of 8 feet from the stage and set up in pods of two. If you wish to make a custom pod for your party, arrive early to do so.
Stage 33 Live is a casual and intimate industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional and national performances and presentations of original material. No bar or kitchen, the stage is the mission. Coffee, soda, juice, water and weird snacks available by donation.
Young adults welcome to free performance workshop
On April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., young adults ages 16 to 20 are invited to participate in a free, in-person performance workshop at the Bennington Performing Arts Center in collaboration with Bennington Free Library and Vermont Reads.
The workshop is targeted to young adults interested in theater, performing, improvisation, gender studies, literature or poetry. Exploration of character and gender through costumes and movement will be the focus of the workshop. Character study from the text will be developed, culminating in a free performance on April 24 at 4 p.m. Performance is not mandatory for participants of the workshop.
To register for the workshop, go to bpacvt.org/event/multitudes, then head over to Bennington Free Library and pick a copy of “We Contain Multitudes” by Sarah Henstra and read it by the day of the workshop. Then, come to BPAC at 331 Main St. on April 23 ready to create.
Call 802-447-0564 or email exec@bpacvt.org with any questions.
HK Goldstein, a non-binary performer and intuitive practitioner, and Jennifer Jasper, a director and performer specializing in improvisation and the executive director of BPAC, will lead the workshop.
Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required for workshop participants. Masks must be worn while in the building.
Film about Ruth Stone comes to Latchis Theatre
The Latchis Theatre and Brattleboro Literary Festival present a screening of “Ruth Stone’s Vast Library of the Female Mind,” by award-winning documentary filmmaker Nora Jacobson on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Ruth Stone read at the very first Brattleboro Literary Festival in the same space, then the New England Youth Theatre, where the film will be shown. A suggested donation of $10 will help support the continuing spirit of Vermont filmmakers.
Beloved and respected, Ruth Stone won many awards, including the National Book Award for Poetry, the Wallace Stevens Award, the National Book Critics Circle Award, two Guggenheim Fellowships and the Delmore Schwartz Award. She was a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry. She died in 2011.
“Ruth Stone’s Vast Library of the Female Mind” combines footage of Stone at different times of her life, reciting poetry and talking about how she writes, intertwined with lively and heartfelt observations of people who knew her.
Ruth Stone was a promising young poet, living an idyllic life with her beloved husband, a poet and professor. When he died unexpectedly by suicide, Stone was flung out into the world, destitute, with three daughters to support.
Stone’s house in Goshen became a mecca for students, poets, friends and family. There, she inspired people to make art and write, not only through activities such as the “poetry game,” but also by providing solace and nurture, surrounded by nature and camaraderie. After Ruth died, her granddaughter Bianca and husband Ben Pease began renovating her house and turning it into a writers’ retreat. Their goal is to create an enduring legacy and to nurture a new generation of poets.
The film runs 76 minutes and will be followed by a discussion. Masks are recommended, and patrons may be asked to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. For information, visit latchis.com.