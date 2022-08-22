BRATTLEBORO—“Eggshells & Cheekbones,” a group show by a family in Halifax, opens Sept. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 118 Elliot in Brattleboro.
The show presents recent work by Alison Crossley, Tristan Roberts and Felix Roberts, a family of three who make art together, and who are all now showing their work for the first time. Crossley shares a painting studio with Tristan Roberts’ 10-year-old son Felix, while Tristan sculpts with rocks and boulders on the land outside, a process he documents through photographs and stories.
“Art has become my freedom,” says Crossley, whose colorful, large-format canvases will light up 118 Elliot. “I love color and movement. My process is intuitive selection of color and stroke. My only goal is to stay present in choice. Not to force or allow my anxiety to take hold.”
Why “cheekbones”? Felix, who contributes deliberate use of language and color to the show, explains that cheekbones are “The part of your body that holds your cheeks together so you can fully experience the art.”
Roberts writes a regular column, “This Spot on Earth,” for the newspaper. Visitors to 118 Elliot will recognize his storytelling, in which he doesn’t shy away from uncomfortable, eggshell-laden topics. They will also see it extended into stone sculptures on his farm in Halifax and gallery installations that include documentary photographs by Guilford resident Kelly Fletcher. Each piece invites the viewer to participate in completing the telling of the story.
The paintings and land art installations remain on view at 118 Elliot for the month of September. For more information or to check the schedule, visit alisoncrossley.org or call 704-441-5338.