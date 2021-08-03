BRATTLEBORO — The public is invited to learn about the choices, challenges and responsibilities local journalists face in a world where truth is elusive and members of the media are vilified like never before at “That’s News to Me: Covering Brattleboro Today,” a panel and audience discussion with local journalists who will share their experience, the values that drive them and how they view their role in the community.
The panel begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St., in Brattleboro, and is free and open to the public. A reception sponsored by the Brattleboro Reformer and The Commons follows from approximately 7 to 8 p.m. Unvaccinated individuals must wear masks to enter. The audience will be capped at 50 in this well-ventilated space with first-come seating. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Lissa Weinmann, of 118 Elliot, said the idea for the panel came about in organizing a new multimedia exhibit, “One Town, Many Voices: News and Book Publishing in Brattleboro Over Time.” The exhibit was inspired by the book “Print Town: Brattleboro’s Legacy of Words,” documenting Brattleboro’s long history and ongoing legacy of printing and publishing, and by audio stories created by community members for the Brattleboro Words Trail, launched at the end of last year. The panel coincides with the exhibit’s opening.
“I’ve always had a real reverence for journalism. I’ve really appreciated the role it plays or needs to play in our society,” Weinmann told the Reformer. “I think it’s a really essential role. I thought the moment was right for the community to come together and look at how it’s done here.”
Chris Lenois, former host of Green Mountain Mornings at WKVT FM and chairman of Brattleboro Community Television board of directors, will moderate a panel that includes: Melanie Winters, news editor, Brattleboro Reformer; Gena Mangiaratti, Southern Vermont arts editor, Vermont News & Media; Jeff Potter, editor, The Commons; Randolph T. Holhut, news editor, The Commons and Miles Anton, a recent Brattleboro Union High School graduate who has written for Vermont Public Radio, Vermont Digger and the Reformer. Each panelist will give a brief presentation, then respond to each other before opening up the last half of the event to open discussion with the audience.
Over the past two decades, many communities throughout the United States have endured a drastic decline in local news coverage. Printed newspapers, once dedicated to conveying their communities’ civic and cultural proceedings, have been either absorbed by larger news organizations or dissolved as unsustainable business models. Distrust of media sources has widened amid an onslaught of unidentified, unqualified or malevolent voices.
Weinmann said she believes journalism is now more relevant than ever.
“It’s an issue of accountability. It’s not just a voice on the internet saying something. It’s a whole group of people who all watch each other. There’s accountability built in. If you publish information that is wrong, you’re going to suffer,” she said.
Panelists will reflect on the media as the “fourth estate” or fourth “watchdog” branch of the three “balanced” powers of democratic government (executive/presidency, legislative/congress and judicial/courts) as well the “fifth estate” of non-traditional media including social media platforms.
“The digital revolution has been shifting how news is delivered, how it is received and how people react to it, but what constitutes good reporting has not been changed by technology,” Lenois said. “It will be interesting to hear how these local media outlets have adapted to innovations while maintaining their journalistic standards, and how they continue to be an essential component in our community’s ability to engage and evolve. We encourage all local journalists, bloggers and social commentators to participate in this timely discussion.”
More information is available online at the Facebook event, “That’s News to Me: Covering Brattleboro Today” Panel Discussion and Dialogue with Local Journalists.