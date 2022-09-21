JOHNSON — The deadline for submissions to the Sundog Poetry Book Award is Sept. 30. The contest is open to all Vermont poets who have not published a first or second book. Final judge, Shanta Lee Gander, will select the winning manuscript and write an introduction for the book. The winning poet receives a cash prize of $500, 50 copies of the book, and assistance with promotion through a featured book launch and a handful of readings scheduled throughout the state.
Manuscripts should be between 48 and 64 pages. Proof of Vermont residency will be requested along with a $20 application fee online via Submittable. (Poets with demonstrated financial need can contact the managing director to request a fee waiver, at sundogpoetry@gmail.com.)
First-readers include Vermont poets Sue Burton, Lucas Farrell and Diana Whitney, as well as two members of the Sundog Poetry board.
Sundog Poetry Center is committed to publishing work by Vermont authors and has had a long-term partnership publisher Green Writers Press, in Brattleboro. A sample of past titles published through this partnership include the winning collections from the 2021 Sundog Poetry Book Award, “Bag & Tools,” by Michael Fleming, and the 2020 Sundog Poetry Book Award, “the blue-collar sun,” by Lucas Farrell; an anthology on poetic craft, “Vermont Poets and Their Craft,” edited by Neil Shepard and Tamra Higgins; and an anthology of poems about music, “Turn It Up! Music in Poetry from Jazz to Hip-Hop,” edited by Stephen Cramer.
Sundog Poetry Center is pleased to continue this publishing agreement with Green Writers Press, who will design, print and distribute the book nation-wide. For more information, visit the website, sundogpoetry.org/sundog-book-award.