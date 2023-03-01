NORTH FERRISBURGH — The Vermont Flower Show’s Grand Garden Display theme of “Out of Hibernation! Spring Comes to the 100-Acre Wood” is sure to inspire as the annual show gets underway Friday.
Seminars and workshops on sharing gardening know-how will be offered, along with a host of other sessions. Among the topics:
• On Friday: annuals, growing medicinal gardens, shrubs, colorful flowers, houseplant trends and more.
• On Saturday: shade gardening, bees, raised beds, trees and more.
• On Sunday: fruits and nuts, compost, herbs, where to start and more.
The Vermont Flower Show is open to the public starting Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The daily cost of admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (60-plus) and college students, $7 for students (ages 5 to 17), and free for children under the age of 4. Tickets can be purchased in advance at vnlavt.org/vermont-flower-show/buy-tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Parking for this event is free.