Southern Vermont arts institutions large and small pulled in $250,000 out of $1.16 million in recovery funding grants awarded by the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities Council, the organizations announced Monday.
The Covid-19 Cultural Recovery Grant Program allotted grants of between $5,000 and $15,000 to 144 institutions throughout the state, depending on organization size, Vermont Humanities said. The grants were funded through the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities with funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.
A total of 29 nonprofit arts organizations in Windham and Bennington counties were successful applicants. Overall, 72 percent of applicants received funding, the Humanities Council said.
The grant amounts represent funding from both organizations.
The Brattleboro Music Center, Dorset Theater Festival, New England Center for Circus Arts, Retreat Farm, Southern Vermont Arts Center and Weston Playhouse each received a total of $15,000.
Receiving $10,000 each were the Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center, Next Stage Arts, Oldcastle Productions, River Gallery Arts School, Vermont Arts Exchange, Vermont Jazz Center and Yellow Barn.
Grants for $5,000 went to the Brattleboro Literary Festival, the Dorset Players, Epsilon Spires, Latchis Arts, the Londonderry Arts & Historical Society, Main Street Arts, Out in the Open, the Robert Frost Stone House Museum, Rockingham Arts, Sandglass Center, Stage 33 Live, Taconic Music, Theatre Adventure, and the Westminster West Public Library.
“This funding is a huge shot of support for Next Stage as we move back into our theater,” Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts, said. “We are applying strict COVID protocols, one of which being limiting the amount of people that can be in the theater. We invested in livestreaming cameras that will allow those community members that don’t yet feel comfortable coming into the theater to still participate.
“These funds will go toward the livestreaming expenses and paying artists to perform,” he said.
Erin McKinney, director of the Robert Frost Stone House Museum, said the museum is grateful for funds to help it recover from “significant losses” in 2021, and fund its current exhibition, “Mary Ruefle: Erasures,” featuring the state poet laureate’s artwork.
At Taconic Music, a year-round music education and performance organization in Manchester, co-director Ariel Rudiakov said the group was “honored” to be a grant recipient.
“This funding goes a long way toward making up for income losses incurred during the first year of the pandemic,” Rudiakov said in an email. “The funding will be used primarily to pay musicians, general operating support and for the upkeep of Taconic Music’s year-round educational programs. We are most grateful for this funding, and thank VAC for seeing value in our work.”
At Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, $10,000 came from the Arts Council and $5,000 was awarded by Vermont Humanities for a total of $15,000. The funds will go toward the arts center’s education and exhibition programs as well as the overhead needed to support them, executive director Anne Corso said.
“We are very grateful for the hard work and advocacy that both the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities provide for arts and cultural organizations in Vermont,” Corso said.
“The cultural sector is poised to help Vermont recover, but arts and culture nonprofits are still struggling,” Vermont Arts Council Executive Director Karen Mittelman said in the announcement. “The American Rescue Plan Act funds provide critical support to ensure that our museums, theaters, galleries and studios will be there for Vermont when the worst of this pandemic is behind us, to bring us back together, inspire us, and enable our communities to thrive again.”
Vermont Humanities Executive Director Christopher Kaufman Ilstrup said residents of all 14 Vermont counties will benefit from the grant dollars. “We are grateful for the support shown by our congressional delegation that ensured that the cultural sector is not forgotten,” he said.