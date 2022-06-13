BENNINGTON — Live music, food and drink will ring in this year's North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show (NBOSS).
The opening celebration party for the show will be 4 to 8 p.m. June 18 at the Vermont Arts Exchange (VAE), 48 Main St. This event is accessible, free and open to the public.
NBOSS features outdoor sculpture throughout the historic village of North Bennington. The outdoor show will remain on view to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through the summer and fall, concluding Nov. 12.
To further celebrate the 25th anniversary, NBOSS features resident artist Suprina this year. Suprina, of Poughkeepsie N.Y., creates artwork about the environment. Her performance here in North Bennington will concentrate on the impact of plastics and feature community residents who have been taking part in free costume-making workshops. A short procession will take place around 5 p.m. at the opening party on Saturday along with a welcome by the curator.
Suprina’s installation sculpture titled “Faux Forest” will begin a week earlier on VAE’s front lawn. The artist in residence program is possible with gracious support by the Fund for North Bennington.
This year’s celebration also welcomes musicians Sam Clement on guitar and vocals and Matt Scott on bass and vocals. As “Sidekick Powers,” the duo is pleased to invite keyboard player Dustin Deluke (Wild Adriatic, Saratoga, N.Y.), trumpet player Alex Wolston (The Jennifer Hartswick Band, Kansas City, Mo.) and drummer Troy Hubbard (Viscus, Morrisville, Vt.) to join in the musical reverie. There will be homemade Indian cuisine by Shanta Gosh of the Corner of India.
NBOSS is one of the area's longest running consecutive outdoor sculpture exhibitions. The 25th anniversary show will feature over 40 internationally recognized and emerging artists from the surrounding area. During these difficult times Outdoor Sculpture is a cultural event, which can happen through social distancing. We encourage viewers to enjoy the work safely.
Sculptures are available for purchase. The Bennington Museum is pleased to host NBOSS at the museum for the third year. In addition to sculptures by over 40 artists scattered throughout the village of North Bennington, the museum is hosting an additional 24 artists on its 10-acre property in Old Bennington.
While some of the works will be displayed near the museum building’s entrance and adjacent parking lot, many of the works are displayed in the natural settings of the back meadow and along the Jennings Brook Trail, accessible via the George Aiken Wildflower Trails.
The museum grounds are accessible free of charge, sunrise to dusk every day. Postcards with the map and artist info can be picked up at the museum desk.
There will also be a NBOSS 25th Anniversary Celebration at the museum Aug. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. This event will include a screening of a short documentary film celebrating NBOSS’ past, present and future, and a live performance by John Umphlett, Flipping One Over a Bush, first performed 22 years ago at the 3rd NBOSS in 2000.
Outdoor sculpture will also be featured on the grounds of the historic Hiland Hall Gardens of North Bennington.
The show is curated by local artist Joe Chirchirillo for the 10th year in a row. NBOSS is sponsored by the Fund for North Bennington, Paran Recreations, Bennington College, Bennington Museum, Marigold Kitchen, Pangea Restaurant, Art Whitman, GVH Studio, Stuart Aldrich and the Vermont Arts Exchange. Maps are available on-site.
For more information, visit nbossvt.org.