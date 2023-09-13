NORTH BENNINGTON — The North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show has announced the winners of its 26th annual prizes, celebrating the exceptional talent of sculptors from across the region. This year's show saw an incredible display of creativity, with the village of North Bennington contributing $2,000 toward the awards.
The jury panel, comprised of four local residents, had the challenging task of selecting the winners from a pool of outstanding entries. Their decisions reflect the exceptional quality and diversity of the sculptures showcased at this year's event.
The prize recipients for the 26th annual North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show are:
"Untitled" by Christopher Yocky of Astoria, New York. Awarded $700.
"Forest King" by Dejan Pejovic of Rochester, New York. Awarded $500.
"Prancing Horse" by Karen Peterson of New York City. Awarded $400.
"Birds of Cacophony" by Justin Kenney of Brattleboro. Awarded $400.
The North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show extends its congratulations to all the prize winners for their exceptional contributions to this year's exhibition and encourages all visitors to stop by the show before Nov. 11 to see all the sculptures on display from NBOSS 2023.
For more information about the North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show, visit nbossvt.com
The North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show (NBOSS) is Southern Vermont's longest-running outdoor sculpture exhibition, dedicated to bringing the magic of public art to our community. Our mission is to provide both local residents and visitors with a distinctive and easily accessible way to connect with the world of outdoor art. Each year, NBOSS highlights the talents of local and regional artists, transforming the heart of the Village of North Bennington into a dynamic and inspiring display of creativity. Artists are invited to submit their applications, with the submission period opening at the start of every year and closing on April 30.