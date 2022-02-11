BRATTLEBORO — Four of Vermont’s leading contemporary art institutions have launched The Vermont Prize, a new endeavor to “celebrate and support the best visual art being made in Vermont today.” The Vermont Prize is a collaborative initiative of the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, Burlington City Arts, the Hall Art Foundation and The Current, formerly the Helen Day Art Center.
“Although Vermont is a small state, there is an astonishing variety of exceptional visual art being created by Vermonters today,” local museum director Danny Lichtenfeld said. “Our hope is that this initiative will bring about greater recognition and appreciation of this particular thread in Vermont's rich cultural fabric.”
The Vermont Prize will be awarded to one artist annually. The winner will receive $5,000, and their work will be showcased and archived at vermontprize.org and on social media. Applications will be accepted from visual artists currently living and working in Vermont. The Vermont Prize is open to individuals as well as collaborating artists. Artists working in any visual medium are welcome to apply. There is no application fee. The application deadline is March 31, 2022.
Each year, the Vermont Prize will be juried by a team consisting of one representative from each of the four partner organizations, as well as a fifth independent and unaffiliated juror. Among this year's jurors is Brattleboro Museum & Art Center director of exhibitions Sarah Freeman. The winner will be selected on the basis of artistic excellence, regardless of career stage, and will be announced on June 30.
Visit vermontprize.org for more information or to apply.