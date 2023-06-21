DORSET — The Dorset Players officially announce the upcoming season Sunday, featuring five full productions. As a result of much vetting and deliberation, the company will mount “9 to 5: The Musical” and a Sherlock Holmes Christmas show.
The season also will feature three staged readings of new plays. Paul Michael Brinker, executive producer for The Dorset Players said in an email, “The benefit of staged readings is giving our audience a chance to see some original work that they might not get to see otherwise.” Staged readings also help local writers share their art, receive feedback and fine tune a project — which means — no promises — that you may see a Broadway hit in the making.
Below is a sneak preview of the 96th season, month-by-month.
October: "The Cake" by Bekah Brunstetter, directed by Executive Director Brinker. He reports, “We will be actively looking for a Black actress for the role of Macy (late 20s to early 30s).”
November: a staged reading of "The Importance of Being Earnest Part Deux: Thoroughly Stupid Things" by Montserrat Mendez directed by Megan Demarest. Demarest directed and developed this piece with Bleeker Street Theater in NYC.
December: "The Game’s Afoot or Holmes For The Holidays" by Ken Ludwig, directed by Luke Krueger. A comedic twist on the Sherlock Holmes story set at Christmas.
December: a to-be-determined children's Christmas show directed by Natalie Philpot.
January: the Players with local sponsors will once again bring in the traveling Missoula Children's Theatre for local children to perform in "Jack and the Beanstalk."
January: A staged reading of "Eating Richard Parker" written and directed by Marisa Valent. This is Valent's first reading/workshop for her play.
February: to be determined
March: the Dorset Players' "19th Annual One-Act Festival" produced by Lynne Worth. The One-Act Festival is a place for new directors, actors and writers to showcase their talents and take some chances. A fun evening with several small-scale shows.
April: will bring Pulitzer Prize winning "Rabbit Hole" by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Tom Ferguson. Originally Susan Plumb Salas proposed the play, but could not commit to directing it. Because the script was brilliant, Ferguson — who played Scrooge in last season’s “A Christmas Carol” — stepped up. Lindsay-Abaire won a Tony this year for "Kimberley Akimbo".
April: A staged reading, "Copyright Sullivan" written and directed by Luke Krueger. Krueger's original work has been produced in Phoenix and Chicago prior to Dorset.
May: "9 to 5: The Musical" by Dolly Parton and Patricia Resnick, directed and choreographed by Christy Vogel. "9 to 5" was a late submission that the executive board, which selects the plays, was very enthusiastic about.
The Dorset Players is the local, volunteer organization that uses the same historical stage that the Dorset Festival, a professional theater company, uses in summer and early fall.