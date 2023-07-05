DUMMERSTON — The Dummerston Historical Society invites artisans to exhibit artwork at the Historical Society Schoolhouse in Dummerston Center during its “Artisans of Dummerston" exhibit Aug. 13 to Oct. 8 (Indigenous People’s Day – Apple Pie Festival weekend).
This exhibit is open to all artists residing in Dummerston. All media are acceptable.
All work must be created by artists residing in Dummerston. Artwork may be oil and watercolor, jewelry, wood carvings, weavings, furniture, photographs, fiber art, leather works, sculptures, pottery and more. Whether you are a regular exhibitor or a “closet” artist, consider being part of this exciting venture. This is not a juried exhibit.
If the interest in participation exceeds the space available, the steering committee may consider showing work by category or theme and schedule additional exhibits.
The information form is due July 21. There will be an opening reception on Aug. 13 from 3 to 5 p.m.
The guidelines for exhibition, information form, and liability release are available by contacting Gail at 802-254-9311, gailsvt@gmail.com or going online to dummerstonhistorysociety.org to download the forms.