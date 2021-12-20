BRATTLEBORO — After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a cappella music makes a triumphant return to Brattleboro’s Latchis Theater with the 18th (Almost) Annual Collegiate A Cappella Benefit Concert Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m., a benefit for the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center.
The concert will feature six groups, including the Tufts Beelzebubs, Vassar Devils, UMass Vocal Suspects, Williams College Ephlats and two other groups to be confirmed. Ben Brady, a Brattleboro Union High School alumnus, will be returning to his hometown to sing with the Vassar Devils.
Tickets start at $10 and are available at brattleboromuseum.org. All seating is reserved. Attendees must be fully vaccinated and may be required to provide proof of vaccination at the door. If they are unable to provide proof, they may be denied entry to the concert. All concertgoers will be required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth while inside the theater. Given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, all ticket purchases will be fully refundable up until two weeks prior to the concert. In the event that the concert is canceled, all ticket purchases will be fully refunded.
The Collegiate A Cappella Benefit Concert was launched in 2004 by Dede Cummings, then a trustee of BMAC. Cummings arranged for the Brown University Jabberwocks, of which her son, Sam Carmichael, was a member, and other groups with local connections to perform in Brattleboro, and a lasting tradition was born.
“For 17 years, the community embraced this annual event with such enthusiasm,” museum director Danny Lichtenfeld said. Lichtenfeld is an alumnus of the Tufts Beelzebubs. “It’s a lot of fun. We really missed hosting it in 2021 and are thrilled to bring it back in 2022.”
The 18th (Almost) Annual Collegiate A Cappella Benefit Concert is sponsored by Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, The Richards Group and Mary Meyer Toys and media sponsor Brattleboro Community TV. Businesses interested in advertising in the concert program are invited to contact Chelsea Osborne at office@brattleboromuseum.org or 802-257-0124, ext. 101, by Jan. 10.
Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. The museum, in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142, is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.