BENNINGTON — When a resident of North Bennington approached photographer Sophie Paris and her father, Jay Paris, at the opening of their exhibit of guided self-portraits of people in the village, she was pleasantly taken aback by his show of gratitude.
“My father and I said, ‘Can you tell me more about that?’” said Sophie, a former United Nations photographer.
The man told the photographers that, thanks to their work, he now feels like he knows his neighbors better, Sophie said.
“For me, really the whole experience is about community,” she said. “In this day and age, where we’re all so kind of tuned in to our smartphones and social media apps and connecting via devices, it’s really kind of refreshing to bring people together through photography and self-portraiture.”
The exhibit, “North Bennington, Vermont: Looking at Small Town America Through A Generation of Self-Portraits,” is on display at the Left Bank Gallery, 5 Bank St., North Bennington, until Aug. 28. There was an opening Aug. 15, when the grateful resident spoke with the photographers.
Every seven years, since 2000, the father and daughter team has spent a full day, dawn till dusk, photographing people in the village with the subjects guiding the moment of capture, then printing and framing the show overnight. The project is supported by the Fund for North Bennington, which invited the photographers back in 2007, and they continued in seven-year increments.
“After the second one, we thought maybe we should just do this in a seven-year cycle, because I think enough changes in a town that it gets interesting that way, so I think we just fell into it,” said Jay, a magazine photographer-turned-filmmaker.
Attorney Rob Woolmington, president of the Fund for North Bennington, said the organization, which supports the arts in the village, wanted Sophie and Jay to return because their project involved a lot of people and was well-received by the community.
“The work has been really, really interesting each time, but as it builds over the cycles, I think it becomes even more interesting,” Woolmington, a former Bennington Banner journalist, said Wednesday. “People have enjoyed it. It’s been a great community project.”
Rhonda Ratray, of Bennington, artist in residence at the Left Bank Gallery, said she has enjoyed reviewing previous installments of the exhibit on the Fund for North Bennington’s website.
“It’s interesting to see some of the same people popping up in the pictures,” said Ratray, who runs the gallery as part of her residency. “It really is a self-portrait of the town.”
At the recent opening, she recalled watching those in attendance, including many of those photographed, walk around and react to what they saw. She said many remarked that they recognized people by face, but learned who they are through the photos.
“It was really fun to connect the community to each other a little bit more,” Ratray said.
Over the years, Jay, 72, and Sophie, 46, said they enjoy watching the changes, such as a fireman retiring, children growing up and having children of their own, and a woman adopting rescue dogs after becoming widowed.
Jay completed his Master of Fine Arts at Bennington College, so was familiar with the area, and learned the Fund for North Bennington could offer financial support for the project. Now a resident of Chelsea, Mass., he grew up in the Boston area, but lived on a farm outside of a small town in Ohio for 20 years.
“I would go off on these assignments all over the country or around the world, and then I’d come back to this very farm-based, small town-based life,” he said. “So for me, this whole North Bennington idea — there was something very comfortable, and it sort of felt like a coming home for me.”
Sophie, of Farmington, Conn., is the director of Porter’s Global, a program founded at Miss Porter’s School in 2020 that aims to expand the girls’ private school’s reach through online education. She has previously photographed the NATO peacekeeping mission in Haiti, a country she fell in love with; Hillary Clinton’s first presidential campaign; and Haiti again after the earthquake in 2010.
She settled in a remote part of Haiti for a couple of years, and gave birth to her son in the Caribbean country in 2011. She moved back to the United States to raise Luka, who turns 10 in November, and began teaching at Miss Porter’s School.
“It’s funny where life leads you,” she said.
Sophie lived with her grandmother in North Bennington for a year and a half around 2007.
“I was like, on the cocktail circuit with all these 80-year-old women, and here I was, 32,” she said with a laugh. “I really fell deeper in love with North Bennington at that time.”
Jay said the North Bennington project, being a father-daughter collaboration, plays into the theme of generations.
“I don’t think we started out being so conscious of that, but you know, after the first one, it was something that struck us,” he said.
He and Sophie previously had an opportunity to work together in Haiti when she was photographing for the United Nations.
“We had a great time doing a project down there, and so we thought, you know, if we ever get a chance to do some more work together, let’s take it,” he said. “So we just thought it would be a fun thing to do together.”
At dawn on Aug. 14, the father and daughter parked the car and began walking around North Bennington with a camera for the fourth time since the year 2000. The first few people they approached declined to participate, and they began to worry. Sophie recalled wondering if the social changes caused by the pandemic would put people off the project.
Then, they found high school student Brady Pendlebury, selling items outside the home of his father, who had recovered from COVID-19.
“We had such a wonderful conversation with him,” Sophie said, and the photographers soon hit a groove.
Mark and Cathy Jager, owners of the Eddington House Inn on Main Street, were among those photographed that day. When asked Wednesday why they agreed to being photographed, Mark said, “Why not?”
“They’re both really good photographers,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been in a photograph that’s as good, just from an aesthetic point of view.”
In the other photos, Jager said he saw some new faces, and a closer look at people around the village.
“It was a little bit of a window into people’s lives,” he said.
Other photographs, all in black and white, include Ben Risatti with his Harley Davidson outside Kevin’s Sports Pub and Restaurant, Brian Murphy and his 9-year-old daughter, Gia, at the chessboard outside The Roasted Bean, and Jim Pullman walking on railroad tracks. The caption of Pullman’s portrait reads, “Jim Pullman is a railroad man in every way. He can’t remember how many trailers he has loaded onto freight trains along the North Bennington tracks that he sometimes walks. When asked for his age, he says he was born the last year they made steam engines in Schenectady.”
Jay said these captions, obtained through conversations with the subjects, are an integral part of the presentation. For each portrait, Jay and Sophie decided the best placement of the people. Then, the photographers handed over a shutter bulb, giving the subjects control as to the moment they would be captured. The father and daughter took turns holding the camera, while the other spoke to the people being photographed, which helped inform the other set up the shot.
“We did it all together, the entire thing,” Sophie said. “Even if I’m shooting, he might say, ‘Are you thinking of getting hands in the foreground?’ I am questioning him the same way when he has the camera in his hand, so it’s really a true collaboration.”