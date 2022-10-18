BRATTLEBORO — Scaring people in theater is harder than scaring people in film, say two Brattleboro Union High School grads when discussing their current production.
"So, sometimes, we have to adjust it so that there's a lot of comedy. And then when you get the horror, it surprises you because you think you're in the midst of comedy," said Colin Grube, of the BUHS Class of 1989, and an actor and set builder with Shoot the Moon Theater Company.
The theater company might use this tactic, among others, in its production of "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” for its 2022 annual Halloween Spectacular, this Friday and Saturday and on Oct. 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. The shows will be at Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery, 139 Main St. Tickets can be purchased for $13 at the door or reserved in advance by calling 802-451-0523.
Grube and artistic director Josh Moyse, also from the Class of '89, started putting on shows together around eight years ago.
"We didn't call it Shoot the Moon, then," Grube said. "It was just a couple of kids who went to high school together doing a show." (The two former classmates laugh as they note they use the term "kids" loosely.) They became Shoot the Moon around 2016.
In "Jekyll & Hyde," Grube, in addition to building the set, plays the role of John Utterson, Jekyll's friend, whom Grube describes as "basically the audience avatar," through whom viewers experience the story.
The origins of the Halloween Spectacular are somewhat organic. The theater company has also done "Dracula," "Frankenstein," "War of the Worlds" and "American Gothic," an adaptation of several urban legends.
"We found that a lot of people just really look forward to the Halloween piece, to the point where after a couple of years, people are, 'Oh, what are you going to do for Halloween? You have to do something,'" Grube said. Luckily, Grube and Moyse are fans of the spooky season.
Their production of "Jekyll & Hyde" will take on a dreamlike quality, with a large door that rotates, spins and moves around the stage. This idea is drawn from the book's first chapter, "Story of the Door.”
"It obviously is a literalization of the two sides of man kind of thing," Moyse, the show's director, said. "Ultimately, what we're going for as an aesthetic for this whole show is a dream that one cannot wake up from." When the door closes, he said, "we go down the rabbit hole."
When asked about an "Alice in Wonderland" vibe, Moyse said, "It's definitely a little 'Alice in Wonderland.' And I think it's definitely a little David Lynch."
"More David Lynch than Lewis Carroll," Grube added.
(Moyse said, while he was working in Los Angeles, a reviewer said his work looked like "David Lynch on steroids.")
Grube said the theater company draws upon classics for a variety of reasons, in addition to that they both love the stories.
"What the shows are hoping to accomplish when we work off of a story like 'Jekyll and Hyde' is, we want to give the audience the experience of what it's like reading the book," Grube said. "So it's not like we're telling the story necessarily, but we're recreating the experience of reading the book — what that feels like."
“Jekyll and Hyde” will be the company’s first production in front of a live audience since January 2020. Cast members include company regulars Eric Cutler, Colin Grube, Harral Hamilton and Jennifer Moyse. Alistair Follansbee also returns as stage manager. For more information, visit shootthemoontheater.com.