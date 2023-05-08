I like poems that start with something small and unassuming and go in unexpected directions. This one by Alice B. Fogel starts out with small stones held in the palm, and before long we have rushing atoms, boulders and grains. A planet, a whole galaxy, almost. Each letter and word, an arrangement of particles. There’s a story evolving and the poet brings us a little closer to it, without telling us everything.
The poem plays with the concepts of lightness and heaviness. Small stones don’t weigh much, but in this case they seem to: sometimes the smallest things weigh us down. Why is that, we might wonder. An element of mystery is added in the second stanza with the vein of light in one small stone. Lightness now takes on degrees of brightness, rather than weight, set against the heavy gray dome of its sky.
And as in any good poem, there is surprise. What does the speaker mean by there is happiness at stake? This seems to have come from nowhere, but we sense that it will begin to take on meaning as the poem moves on. There’s a feeling of uncertainty and even discomfort for a moment. The poem seems to be taking us somewhere new.
The poem’s turn, or volta, appears in the next to last stanza. The speaker moves away from grains and dust and the abstract, to the world of relationship and the suggestion of domesticity. Suddenly there’s a you and I — a We. "I could be living somewhere with you," she writes. The idea of heaviness and lightness are turned on their heads. What is heavy and weighted can be desired, even freeing. What is light and small can feel heavy. We sense the whole poem has been building to this place that feels very different from where it began, with a new set of questions, musings and mystery.