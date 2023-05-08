No Less

It was twilight all day.

Sometimes the smallest things weigh us down,

small stones that we can't help

admiring and palming.

Look at the tiny way

this lighter vein got inside.

Look at the heavy gray dome of its sky.

This is no immutable world.

We know less than its atoms, rushing through.

Light, light. Light as air, to them,

for all we know. Trust me on this one,

there is happiness at stake.

Boulder, grain. Planet, dust:

What fills the stones fills us.

I remember, or I have a feeling,

I could be living somewhere with you,

weighted down the way we aren't now.

Often the greatest things,

those you'd think would be the heaviest,

are the very ones that float.

— Alice B. Fogel