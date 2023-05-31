FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Taylor Swift brought her 20-city Eras Tour to “foxy Foxborough” and she, along with a mass scale production and the Swifties, made the whole stadium shimmer.
May 19 was Swift’s 11th Gillette stadium show and she introduced her 45-song set as, “an adventure through the last 17 years of making music that I’ve been lucky enough to make, and you’ve been kind enough to care about.” The journey was nostalgic and energizing for all, driven by Swift’s true talent, along with ever-changing imagery and choreography, massive numbers of lights, and some pyrotechnics.
The night began with an inspired set by the artist GAYLE, a high energy three-piece band, followed by Phoebe Bridgers, a crowd favorite, and her sextet. Both sets were well received and both bands looked modest with the enormous portable jumbotron backdrop. Warmed-up and ready to sing along, outfitted with a bracelet that lit up automatically when required, the 60,000+ fans knew "all too well" the long wait was finally over.
The awe-inspiring screen opened as a giant countdown clock chimed midnight, and out streamed dancers with 20-foot-tall flowing, cloud-like fans, gathering in the middle of the stage that ran three-fourths of the way down the field, surrounded in lights and its own dynamic digital light show floor, with trap doors and risers, when out emerged a sequined Taylor, thrilled to be there and ready to launch her three-hour extravaganza with “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince”.
The crowd and flashing bracelets joined Swift as she first took them back to the “Lover” era, followed by all chapters of her musical career. Next, she escorted fans sentimentally to "Fearless," thoughtfully to "evermore," unapologetically to "reputation," enchantingly to "Speak Now," joyfully to "Red," whimsically to "folklore," stylishly to "1989," wistfully to her debut album — titled "Taylor Swift" — with “Should’ve said No”, before finally flashing forward powerfully to "Midnights."
Each era felt like a new concert, with a change of stage, style and costume, all of which emulated the album and time they came from. From high-school heartbreak to early 20s fun, to tackling the patriarchy— this show not only took fans sentimentally through Swift’s life, but also their own.
Swift commanded the stage and filled the stadium with her powerful and elegant presence. She dazzled fans with lights and theatrics, yet included moments of intimacy with solo acoustic songs. Swift shared how through re-recording her music, she’s been able to release songs from the vault that didn’t make the original album. This included “Nothing New”, which she performed with Phoebe Bridgers. When she sang “marjorie” from her album "evermore," the crowd pulled out their phones and spontaneously lit-up the stadium. Touched by this moment, Swift shared how that song was written about her late grandmother, a singer whose voice is featured on the track.
It was clear that throughout every minute of the spectacular performance, Swift was focused on genuinely connecting with her fans. Met with 60,000+ voices belting in unison, she sang to every corner of the stadium, gifted a young fan her "Red" era hat, and took a five-minute pause to experience collective effervescence through the crowd’s irrepressible cheers and adoration.
A culmination of all that Taylor Swift has shared with the world through her illustrious musical career, The Eras Tour is a spectacle of modern performance. It is also an exceptional homage to what was and a celebration of what’s to come, because, in line with the show’s closing song "Karma" … Taylor Swift just vibes like that.