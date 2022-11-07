PUTNEY — Wild Goose Players will present “A Little Night Music” at Next Stage Arts starting Friday through Nov. 20.
"An evening of sexual musical chairs on the longest night of the year," the show is directed by David Stern, with musical direction by Mary Westbrook-Geha.
Winner of four Tony Awards, “Night Music” explores a tangled web of affairs, and the passion, jealousy, suspicion and exhaustion they create. Stephen Sondheim’s hilarious tour de force exploration of love and sex reveals how our views and actions around relationships have — and have not — changed over time. Featuring some of his greatest music, including the wildly popular “Send in the Clowns,” this modern take on this classic aims to entrance Vermont audiences.
The show at Next Stage will be backed by a 12-piece orchestra. Tickets, which can be found at wildgooseplayers.com/tickets, are $25 or $20 for seniors and students.
Next Stage is at 15 Kimball Hill, Putney.