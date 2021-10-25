BRATTLEBORO — In teaching acting to community members, retired attorney Jim Maxwell has what he thinks of as "a new focus."
"It's really coming back around to what I was doing before I went to law school," he said. "I started out as a disc jockey."
As a television and radio undergraduate at Michigan State, he played country western songs on the radio. He called it "still the most fun job I ever had."
From there, Maxwell went to Penn State where he got a master of fine arts degree in acting. He then lived in New York City for 15 years, working mostly in regional theaters and traveling to perform in different cities.
"I was able to do a lot of the great plays that I wasn't able to do in New York," he said. "Because in New York, they would hire a star."
The constant traveling "got a bit tiring," said Maxwell, who had started a family and began considering other options. Law school became a new challenge he accepted.
Maxwell, now 73, went to Vermont Law School in 1990, when he was 41, and continued living in the state ever since. He clerked for former Vermont Supreme Court Justice Ernest W. Gibson III for a year and served as a prosecutor with former State's Attorney Dan Davis in Windham County for five years before heading into general practice and finishing up his career in real estate law for the last seven or eight years.
"As a lawyer, I would tell people I'm an actor and they would tell me it's the same thing but it's not," he said with a laugh. "Definitely not the same thing."
Skills of the actor are transferrable and useful for a lawyer, he said, but lawyers are not good actors.
Maxwell said he would act in performances "here and there" after coming out of law school. He also taught some classes and workshops with his acting mentor and teacher Richard Edelman.
"Coming back to it now is really exciting for me because I think that on a certain level, this is really where my passion is, not only in acting but in the teaching of it because it's a humanism," he said.
Beginning at the Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery on Nov. 3, there will be 12 classes over six weeks from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays. They are open to anyone 20 and older, and acting experience is not required.
The first class is a free introduction, providing a basic overview with no obligation. Afterwards, the cost is $25 per class. To register, email your name and contact information to info@hookerdunham.org.
The classes won't begin with texts, costumes and lights. Maxwell said he teaches students to put their "true self into the play, into the moment."
"All we have is simple exercises where the student is up in front of the class but learning to be unselfconsciously private, unselfconsciously involved in a simple task, leaving him or herself alone simply to do something," he said.
Maxwell said Edelman's teaching was derived from working with "the hugely influential acting teacher" Sanford Meisner, who taught that acting is truthful behavior under imaginary circumstances.
"One of the basic principles that we learn is that all of our energy comes from the other actor or the thing we are doing, the thing we are trying to achieve," Maxwell said.
Maxwell said all scenes involve someone trying to get something from another person or trying to change something in the other person — much like life. He encourages students to pull from their own experiences, feelings and instincts. He uses the phrase, "Everything is usable. The question is, what is useful?"
Classes are geared toward having actors learn their range, Maxwell said. The actor's instrument, he said, is the mind, body, heart and soul.
"The actor therefore is not only the violin," he said. "The actor is also the violinist."
Maxwell sees the course not only as a way for students to get a foundational sense of how to bring their truest self into acting but also an exercise in learning about how humans relate to other people in the world. More experienced students can "retool, refresh" themselves, he said.
Shannon Ward, co-manager of the Hooker-Dunham Theater, said she didn't know what to expect taking one of Maxwell's classes because she never studied Meisner before.
"It was absolutely fascinating, extremely hands-on and the activities sparked really interesting discussions," Ward said. "Jim was a very welcoming teacher and answered all questions with curiosity and respect. The students ranged from very experienced actors to total newcomers, and all felt welcome and all were eager to participate. Jim created a really collaborative environment in his workshop. I have been acting for many, many years, and this workshop gave me a fresh take on it, which I'm very excited to explore."
Maxwell said his hope is that students feel exhilarated by tasks and challenges presented in the class, and get a real sense of what an actor is doing on stage.
Continuing to keep "a finger" in all of his original interests, Maxwell said he also hosts a radio show on the community radio station WVEW from 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays. The show is then rebroadcast 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays.