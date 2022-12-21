PUTNEY — How often does a big music fan get a chance to watch a special screening of a classic live concert movie featuring one of his favorite bands — and not only participate in a Q-and-A afterward with two members of the band, but also meet them and get their autographs?
It happened to me last week.
Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, the husband-wife rhythm section of the original Talking Heads quartet, attended a screening of the landmark 1984 film "Stop Making Sense" at Next Stage Arts, then answered a wide range of questions from some of their devoted fans. Thanks to Vermont News & Media Arts & Entertainment editor Gena Mangiaratti, along with Next Stage Executive Director Keith Marks, I was able to "cover" this event, taking along my friend and colleague Chris Mays as a "plus-one."
But I would have gone anyway. I've been a fan of Talking Heads since my college days in the early 1980s, really getting hooked by their revolutionary 1980 Brian Eno-produced album "Remain in Light." I even wrote a term paper about the band's evolution from a minimalist post-punk new wave band into a full-fledged, nine-member funk ensemble incorporating African and other world rhythms (I got an "A" on the paper).
That evolution is shown on stage in "Stop Making Sense," Jonathan Demme’s documentary debut. Shot over three nights at Pantages Theater in Los Angeles, it showcases the Heads just after they achieved mainstream success with the album "Speaking in Tongues" and the single “Burning Down the House.” From the opening moments, when those white tennis shoes come into frame and frontman David Byrne walks out, accompanied only by a boombox drum track on "Psycho Killer," you fall under the spell of Talking Heads.
Byrne's herky-jerky, loose-limbed performance throughout the film is amazing — running laps around the stage in "Life During Wartime;" dancing with a floor lamp in "This Must be the Place (Naive Melody);" floating inside an oversized suit in "Girlfriend is Better." But it's the full band — Weymouth on bass, Frantz on drums, Jerry Harrison on guitar and keyboards, Bernie Worrell on keyboards, Steve Scales on percussion, Alex Weir on guitar, and backing vocalists Lynn Mabry and Ednah Holt — that keeps the attention riveted and the body moving to the infectious, funky rhythms.
Watching it again on a big screen, it was 1984 all over again, with people dancing crazily through the aisles of the Next Stage theater. When the credits rolled, the audience stood and cheered as Frantz and Weymouth came out to answer questions.
Weymouth said the film benefitted from the masterful production of Demme, cinematographer Jordan Cronenweth and visual consultant Sandy McLeod. But "otherwise it was our show," she said. "We were so fortunate because the band is fantastic as you could see, but also the entire crew that we had on that tour and also the cameramen and the soundmen who recorded it. Everybody was at the top of their game and just did a fantastic job. And thank goodness they did. Otherwise, we wouldn't be here right now."
As for their appearance in Putney, that was aided by their friendship with Dorothy Porter, a member of the Next Stage board of directors, who arranged for them to drive up from their home in Connecticut and take part in the latest in a series of music documentaries presented by Next Stage.
Prompted by the audience, Frantz and Weymouth traced their own evolution as musicians. Frantz said he started off on trumpet in the fourth grade. "It wasn't working out, so I switched to drums in the fifth grade." Weymouth said she toured with the Tufts English hand bell ringers as a young girl. "We toured the East Coast. We played the New York World's Fair and Williamsburg. That was a good gig."
They met and studied art together at Rhode Island School of Design in Providence. Frantz remembers traveling to Boston to watch movies like "The Harder They Come" or going into multicultural shops and "funky record stores" to buy records from Africa by Fela Kuti or King Sunny Ade. "I would put them on at parties and things, and the kids would go nuts."
"We could go down to New York City," Weymouth recalled, "and we would go to The Kitchen when it was still down in Soho, and we would see (avant-garde composer) John Cage, and he would present us with little tiny medicine cups of wine and a mushroom that he had grown himself. And then he would have people perform his music."
Eventually they would start their own band and invite Byrne, who was studying conceptual art at RISD, to join them on rhythm guitar. "David was in bands when he was young," Weymouth said, "but they never allowed him to sing because they said, 'Man, you can't sing.' But it turned out he had a very unique way of expressing himself. And, as a vocalist, he was fantastic. A riveting front man."
After graduating from RISD and adding Harrison, who had been with Jonathan Richman's Modern Lovers, the Heads became a mainstay of the burgeoning punk rock scene, along with The Ramones, Blondie, Television and others, at a grungy Bowery dive called CBGB. But even while achieving mainstream success in the late 1970s, the Heads retained that experimental "art house" vibe and pushed the boundaries of what a rock band could be.
"One thing that was instilled in us early on was that if you ever want to be taken seriously as an artist, you have to really dig down deep, and you have to come back up and reveal something that is unique unto yourself," Frantz said. "Like, it's okay to be influenced by de Kooning and Picasso and Rauschenberg and Warhol, but you can't just copy them. So, with Talking Heads, we always kept that in mind. We always felt like, that last record was pretty good, but now we gotta do something even better."
By the time of "Stop Making Sense," the Heads had taken that approach to another level, with choreographed dance moves and pre-arranged moments for each member of the ensemble to shine — even a segment for the hip-hop-flavored Frantz-Weymouth side project Tom Tom Club, in which Weymouth unveiled her unique "spider dance" during "Genius of Love."
"I've always loved dance, but I didn't know what to do," she said. "I have a bass guitar on, I can't use my arms. I'm stuck. So that's what I did. Some people said it was the most hideous, revolting thing they'd ever seen. But I'm glad we did it because it allowed David to go backstage and change into his big suit."
Weymouth said she recently found out that the backing female singers, Mabry and Holt, didn't make as much money from the movie as the male musicians, which she called "very disturbing."
"We thought we would break through into the mainstream of American rock, and then we would be rolling in the dough, you know, and everybody would be paid properly," she said. "I mean, we didn't make any money either because we were paying for the big band and all the instruments and everything. And so when the movie came out and we said, 'Oh, you know, it's time to go back out on tour,' David said, 'Oh no, no, the movie's gonna tour for us.' And thank God it does because, I mean, there you go. Stop making sense.
"I mean, we were like, what, 30, 32 years old? Wow. That's a terrible time to have your career go (makes a "downward swoon" gesture)."
Weymouth said Byrne threatened to leave the band at least two times before "Stop Making Sense." After the movie came out, that was the end of Talking Heads as a touring act, though they did go on to make three more studio albums. Byrne has gone on to a remarkable solo career, including his acclaimed rock spectacle "American Utopia," which has enjoyed an extended run on Broadway.
But Weymouth doesn't have any regrets about her time in Talking Heads. "We were very lucky. Whenever we would get together, we had an amazing chemistry. Even to this day, I think if we got together, we would still agree on what to play. I mean, that was the magic of it. And that was very unique and precious."
Which prompted the inevitable question (from me) about a potential Heads reunion (somebody had to ask). “That window probably closed, you know,” Tina answered. “Well, Bernie (Worrell) is gone (he passed away in 2016) and David is on Broadway. God, I can’t even continue from there.”
After the Q-and-A ended, I ventured backstage nervously. Full disclosure, I had a big crush on Tina back in the day, so maybe that's why I failed to take a selfie photo with her. But I did get both Chris and Tina to sign my wife's copy of the “Stop Making Sense” soundtrack album, and I also got a shot of Tina with my buddy Chris Mays.
All in all, it was a night to remember.