BRATTLEBORO — In "Misconceptions," a new play by Emmy-nominated playwright Steve Wangh, the main character, Harriet, is an artist and single mother. When she finds herself unexpectedly pregnant by her daughter's estranged father, she does what she knows how to do best: turns her struggle into art.
She does this by collecting the stories of women who have also faced the decision of whether to end a pregnancy. At one point, her friend, Darcelle, asks her what she plans to do with all of the recorded testimonies. Harriet wryly suggests she will build a three-dimensional, pregnancy crossword puzzle or a 50-gallon uterus filled with alphabet soup, or maybe, a stage play.
That play is now being performed at 122CC Theater in New York City through June 3. Tickets are on sale now at blessedunrest.org. The play is directed by Jessica Burr, artistic director of the New York physical theater ensemble Blessed Unrest.
The play is part fiction and part docudrama: Though Harriet is a fictional character, the testimonies came from real people. In "Misconceptions," we also hear from doctors, lawyers and political figures of various persuasions. Harriet even gives her daughter's father, Jorge, a voice recorder and directs him to speak with his buddies about pregnancy and abortion. When Jorge tries to rebuff, Harriet says, "Hey, a lot of women would just say: People without a uterus have nothing to say on the subject."
Wangh, of Brattleboro, calls "Misconceptions" — developed over 13 years with collected stories and testimonies — "a play about things being complicated." He refers to the testimony of a woman who grew up in a pro-life family, got pregnant in college and had an abortion at the same clinic where she and her parents had demonstrated.
"She says, 'If you don't know, and I don't know, then where do we stand? ... There are not a lot of people who who are comfortable with not knowing,'" Wangh said, paraphrasing. "For me, that's sort of the core of where I stand: Is it possible to bear uncertainty?"
Different parts of the play will cause different parts of the audience to experience discomfort, with testimonies both pro-choice and pro-life and anywhere in between. The main character's friend Darcelle, a stand-in for the audience in some ways, expresses exasperation with Harriet's need to face such complications while dealing with her own decision. Darcelle, who is Black, also pushes Harriet, who is white, to confront how race plays into her experience.
"We insulate ourselves from strong emotions and contrary thoughts, and so my hope is to make a play that allows people to realize that they can bear contradiction, for instance," Wangh said.
Meg Mott, Ph.D., constitutional scholar and professor of politics emeritus of Marlboro College, described the main character of Harriet as having the sensibility of a 1990s feminist fighting to break down the stigma of the female body and menstruation.
"When she gets pregnant and doesn't anticipate it and doesn't quite know what she should do about it, I felt like she had that kind of intellectual freedom to think beyond her political affiliation," Mott said. "I really liked that, that this character was willing to do that."
Mott, of Putney, taught a series of classes for lifelong learners that focused on better understanding political opponents in order to co-exist. Wangh, 80, was in the class, and when the abortion debate came up, he showed Mott his play.
"And I thought, wow, that's it," Mott said. "This is exactly what we need to do, is to have these different points of view, which usually can't share the airspace at the same time."
Wangh has worked on many interview-based plays, including "The Laramie Project" about the reaction to the murder of Matthew Shepard in a 1998 anti-gay hate crime in Laramie, Wyoming. Wangh said "Misconceptions" began with interviews he did for another play that included experiences of pregnancy and abortion. As he worked with the material, he came up with ideas that were not in the interviews, but that seemed important, so he created the fictional character of Harriet to live out these ideas as well as share the others' stories.
"First of all, it's important that the story is being told by a woman, not by a man," Wangh said. "I was also interested in the meta narrative of someone who is trying to figure out how to tell the story, which is what I was doing, but it didn't have to be me that was doing that."
Harriet's story touches his own life in a number of ways. Wangh grew up in New York City, and, like Harriet, his mother was a ballet dancer.
Director Jessica Burr, of New York City (but who happens to have been born in Bellows Falls), said that after consuming the news of a divided nation each morning, it's a comfort to work on a project aimed to initiate nuanced conversations.
"I'm not a fan of certain moralistic theater. But what I like about this play is that it's not that — that it's these really intimate stories from real people," Burr said. "It's really complex and it embraces the complexity, because making that decision is not something to be taken lightly, and having the ability to make that decision is absolutely vital."
Burr said the general response has so far been good, but that she'd like to get more people in the house. She calls "Misconceptions" an important play for people to hear and engage with.
"To be putting this on stage right now feels like a kind of a radical act — it does feel like a radical act. People are pissed off about all kinds of things, and there's plenty in this play to piss them off, including the fact of Steve being a guy," Burr said. "I welcome that. So, come in, engage, get pissed off or not, and have the conversation because that's the important thing, right? — is that we're not in denial."
Wangh has written numerous plays from a woman's point of view.
"It seems to be what happens to me," he said. "It's partly, I think, my mother speaking through me. She was a ballet dancer, who then gave up her ballet in order to have children. And I was the child that destroyed her career. So there's some part of me that's simply living out what she didn't."
More information about Wangh can be found at stephenwangh.com.