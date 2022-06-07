Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

New England Center for Circus Arts’ professional track year-two students held their end-of-the-year performances over the weekend. The show, called “Gently Unhinged,” was inspired by the Japanese art form, kintsukuroi meaning “to repair with gold.” The performance aimed to portray the relationship between kintsukuroi and circus, while exploring what it is to be broken and then mended into a stronger form than the original, while embracing every flaw and imperfection, according to a show description. The show took place at NECCA’s Trapezium in Brattleboro.

