Students from The Putney School get in touch with a simpler time when working with the fiber arts.

PUTNEY — In a program that started in the 1950s as an after-school club and later expanded into full class offerings, students from The Putney School get in touch with a simpler time when people used their hands to create fiber art.

Melissa Johnson, the instructor for the fiber arts class, was once a student at the school and now leads the fiber arts department in the very place where she learned how to weave.

With several students working on different fiber art projects, it’s easy to see the joy in their faces as they create beautiful works of art with their hands.

Photos: Fiber arts

“There’s a strong interest among young people now,” said Johnson. “I’ve heard people say that the more troubled the world is, the more people want to return to making things with their hands.”

Students have the option of learning to weave on floor looms or spin with yarn from sheep, as well as sewing, quilting, making clothing, and dyeing with natural dyes.

While this program is just for students, there are week-long summer programs offered for adults in August.

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.