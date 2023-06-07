PUTNEY — In a program that started in the 1950s as an after-school club and later expanded into full class offerings, students from The Putney School get in touch with a simpler time when people used their hands to create fiber art.
Melissa Johnson, the instructor for the fiber arts class, was once a student at the school and now leads the fiber arts department in the very place where she learned how to weave.
With several students working on different fiber art projects, it’s easy to see the joy in their faces as they create beautiful works of art with their hands.
Handuo Huang, a junior at The Putney School, works on a weaving project during a Fiber Arts Class on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.