GUILFORD — “A Christmas Carol” will get a whole new spin when Scrooge is taken through his three Christmas Eve trips as if he’d been born a woman in "A Witchmas Carol" by Guilford writer and director Kelly F. Burr.
Instead of traveling with the spirits as “Ebenezer,” Scrooge is turned into “Ebbie.” This version spends more time with Martha and Emily Cratchit, Mrs. Fezziwig and other women of the period to experience what life was really like for a Victorian woman.
This heartfelt Christmas audio theater comedy features the three witches of “If We Really Were Witches” — Burr's comedy web series about three time and space traveling "witches" who visit times of great injustice (like the witch hunts) and level the playing field — as the spirits who bring along the comedic relief. “A Witchmas Carol” audio theater will be available on YouTube, Spotify and other streaming services on Dec. 21, just in time for Christmas.
Burr is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, filmmaker and activist. "Witches" was born from the question: “If anyone really did have the superpowers they accused ‘witches’ of having, wouldn’t things have been different?”
The series uses comedy to approach subjects such as ageism, sexism, ableism, racism, gender discrimination and more by empowering those who’ve been historically disempowered. The first completed episode screenplay finished as a semi-finalist in the Bridgeport Film Festival in 2022. As the series evolves, it will continue to focus on roles for people who have been considered “difficult to cast” by industry standards for any of the “-isms” and “-phobias. At its core are powerful representations of female/folx/friends characters who are comfortable in their own power and stand up against injustice while having a few laughs.
The primary “Witches” cast includes New York professional actors Marca Leigh and Teresa Hui with Ashley Hall of Warren, Vt. “A Witchmas Carol” also features Sydney Albee, Kimmarie Bowens, Tyler Bunch, Deb Rosman, Gavin Rohrer and Emily Seibert with Katie Sparer as Ebbie Scrooge.
The “If We Really Were Witches” video series prequel is on its YouTube channel and in development as an ongoing (video) web series and audio theater podcast series. “Witches” plans to shoot the next video episode in Brattleboro and Guilford in the spring of 2023.
For more information and updates, follow “If We Really Were Witches” on YouTube (@ifwereallywerewitches4042), Instagram (@ifwereallywerewitches) and Facebook (IfWeReallyWereWitches) or visit KellyBurr.com.